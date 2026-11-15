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Donovan Dent sank a three-pointer with just over a second left on Saturday night, completing a wild comeback for LSU and handing No. 14 Gonzaga a brutal 81-80 loss in Spokane. This wasn’t just a win for the Tigers, it was a gut-punch for the Bulldogs, who were ranked #14 in the nation and playing off campus at Spokane Arena.

The Zags Blew It In The Second Half

Listen, for a good chunk of this game, it looked like Gonzaga had it locked down. After LSU had a slim 49-47 lead, the Bulldogs ripped off a 12-2 run, turning the tables and taking a 59-51 lead with 11:47 left to play. Isiah Harwell was a huge part of that surge, dropping eight points on a pair of 3s and another bucket during that stretch. They weren’t done, either. Gonzaga then strung together a 9-1 spurt, pushing their lead to a commanding 68-55 with only 7:40 left on the clock. You gotta think, at that point, #14 Gonzaga was feeling pretty comfortable.

But LSU wasn’t going to roll over. They got hot, and Abdi Bashir Jr. started draining threes, cutting that huge deficit to 75-68 with 4:22 remaining. The Tigers kept coming, fueled by a 7-0 run, and Skyy Clark hit two crucial free throws that trimmed Gonzaga’s lead to a terrifying 79-78 with just 1:13 left. Oh, and rewind a bit: Dent had already shown he was ready for big moments, hitting a buzzer-beating three at the end of the first half to give LSU a 39-37 lead after the Zags had led 37-33 with less than a minute remaining. Gonzaga’s shooting woes in the first half didn’t help, hitting only 39% from the field and missing all seven of their 3-point attempts, while LSU shot 45%.

Dent Was Lights Out For LSU

Donovan Dent was absolutely the man for LSU in this one. He led the Tigers with a monster 23 points and 10 assists, showing everyone why LSU is now 4-0 on the young season in the first-ever meeting between these two programs. He had 16 points alone in the first half! He wasn’t the only one stepping up, though. Abdi Bashir Jr. came off the bench and delivered 15 points, hitting those couple of crucial 3-pointers when LSU desperately needed them. Skyy Clark added 14 points, and freshman center Michael Ruzic was a beast off the bench with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

For Gonzaga, Braden Huff tried to carry the load, leading his team with 18 points and 13 boards. Davis Fogle also contributed 15 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, but it was his missed desperation shot at the buzzer that sealed the Bulldogs’ fate after he’d hit one of two free throws to make it 80-78 with 13 seconds to go.

What a way for #14 Gonzaga to get their first loss of the season, dropping them to 2-1. LSU, on the other hand, stays undefeated at 4-0. The Tigers host UL Monroe on Wednesday night, while Gonzaga will need to shake this one off fast as they host Montana State on Tuesday night.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.