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Ohio State’s defensive line came through big time against Northwestern last night, racking up a season-high five sacks and snapping their two-game losing skid with a hard-fought 28-19 victory. This wasn’t just some casual win; this was a defense that knew it had to step up and boy, did they deliver.

The Pressure Cooker Was ON

The D-line went into that Nov. 14 game knowing their pass rush absolutely needed a boost. There wasn’t any sugarcoating it, they needed to get to the quarterback. Defensive tackle Eddrick Houston laid it out straight, saying, “We had to get back there. We had to get pressure. We had to get sacks and get that pressure off the DBs, who are trying to cover for that long. … Coverage and rush work together, so we just had to do what we needed to do.” And you know what? They did exactly what they needed to do. You gotta love it when a unit recognizes the problem and then goes out there and fixes it.

Five Sacks That Changed Everything

Those five sacks aren’t just a number, they’re the highest total for this Buckeyes defensive line since way back in September 2025. That’s a huge step forward for a unit that was clearly feeling the heat to perform better. Getting that kind of pressure, making the quarterback uncomfortable, it just opens up the entire defense. It shows they’re clicking, they’re working together, and most importantly, they’re getting results. Snapping a two-game losing streak with that kind of dominant defensive performance? That’s the kind of momentum shift you want heading into the rest of the season. The D-line proved they can bring the heat, and that’s exactly what this team needed.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.