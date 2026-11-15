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The Philadelphia Eagles made some big moves leading up to the trade deadline, shipping out stars like defensive tackle Jordan Davis and center Cam Jurgens, but one player they *didn’t* deal has everyone scratching their heads: tight end Dallas Goedert. Despite significant interest from teams, including the 49ers, Goedert never even got close to being traded, and he is still in Philly, which is wild given everything else that went down.

The Goedert Conundrum

You’d think a 31-year-old tight end, who turns 32 in January, might be a prime candidate for a contending team to move. Insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport noted how interested several teams were in the pass-catching tight end. Yet, the Eagles held firm. What is even crazier is the chatter about Goedert potentially re-signing with the Eagles for the 2027 season. Seriously? After the past two seasons felt like he was *always* on the block, are we really looking at another “one-year bandaid contract” for a guy who is not getting any younger? Right now, the only other tight end under contract beyond this season is Eli Stowers, a 2026 second-round pick who has yet to show any real promise. It is a huge gamble for the Eagles to bank on Stowers alone. Keeping Goedert for the long haul after this feels like a major commitment when all signs pointed elsewhere.

The Jordan Davis Payday

While the Goedert situation is a head-scratcher, the Eagles absolutely cleaned up in the Jordan Davis trade. The Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars were reportedly the most aggressive teams vying for the defensive tackle. Ultimately, the Jags ponied up a first- and a second-round pick to snag Davis from Philadelphia. That is a massive haul, right? It makes total sense why Howie Roseman was able to get such a big return when you hear there was a bidding war for the dude. That is smart business, getting top dollar when multiple teams want your guy.

Cincinnati’s Blunder

Now, this one is just flat-out messy. The Eagles were apparently fuming with the Cincinnati Bengals after Cincy reneged on a trade deal for Ebiketie. Philly thought they had a done deal to send Ebiketie away for a 2027 sixth-round pick. Easy, right? Nope. Before it went official, the Bengals apparently had a moment of clarity (thanks to compensatory picks expert Nick Korte) and realized that acquiring Ebiketie would make them forfeit a 2027 third-round compensatory pick they were set to earn for losing Trey Hendrickson. Look, you can understand *why* the Bengals wanted to back out after that blunder, but wow, what a bad look for them. You do not just pull the rug out from under another team on a “done deal” like that. That is how you get a reputation.

So, what is next for the Eagles after this wild deadline? They clearly made some tough decisions moving big names for future assets. But holding onto Goedert, especially with the talk of a new deal, leaves so many questions about their long-term plan at tight end. Will they actually pull the trigger on another contract for him? Or will the Stowers gamble pay off? It is going to be fascinating to watch how that plays out.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleeding Green Nation.