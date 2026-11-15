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Scarlett Schremmer, a Miami sophomore, just saw her LPGA debut at The Annika driven by Gainbridge end in a flat-out disqualification. It wasn’t about missing a cut or bad play, it was about a rule violation. LPGA officials determined Schremmer used an unauthorized yardage book during competition, wiping out her 69-74 performance. Talk about a brutal way to learn the ropes on the big stage.

The Rulebook Slammed Shut: What Went Down

The LPGA first caught wind of a potential infraction on Thursday, then they went to work, reviewing photo evidence after Friday’s second round. The official word from the LPGA was clear: Schremmer violated Model Local Rule G-11. This rule, which is in effect for all LPGA Tour competitions, states that players are limited to using only the yardage book approved for that specific competition. It’s a pretty strict rule, and it’s there to keep things fair and level. Schremmer was competing on a sponsor exemption, a huge opportunity, making this whole situation even tougher to swallow.

“That’s on me”: Player Admits Misstep Amidst Social Media Buzz

Schremmer herself later released a statement, taking full responsibility. She confirmed her yardage book had “illegal green-reading materials” in it. “I had a green reading yardage book in my bag this week that’s allowed in college golf but isn’t permitted on the LPGA Tour,” Schremmer wrote. “That’s on me. I should have checked, and it’s a lesson learned.” It’s a tough lesson, for sure, going from college rules to the pros. Interestingly, before Schremmer’s DQ was official, one of her playing competitors, Perrine Delacour, even took to social media, commenting on a post, “Can we talk about the yardage [book] illegal and LPGA trust the sponsor invite over 2 LPGA players and 2 caddies.” Delacour later declined to elaborate, saying she handled the matter directly with the LPGA.

This is a tough blow, but Schremmer is a proven talent. She just wrapped up her fall semester with the Hurricanes, winning twice and entering winter break ranked 17th in the country. She’s clearly got the game, and this LPGA debut misstep is a bummer, but she’s already talking about getting back out there. Schremmer’s statement ended on a hopeful note, “I am excited to continue to work with the goal of playing out here again. Thank you to everyone who came out and supported me this week.” You know she’ll be double and triple-checking those rulebooks next time.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.