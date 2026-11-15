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Texas Southern dug itself a hole so deep in the first half against Alabama A&M on Saturday, it was always going to be a nightmare, ending in a crushing 35-6 loss that pretty much sealed their season as one to forget. This wasn’t just another road game, it was the final one, and man, what a way to wrap it up.

Halftime Nightmare, No Answers

This wasn’t just a tough game for the Tigers, it was an absolute first-half collapse. Alabama A&M rolled into halftime up 28-0, and yeah, that score tells you everything you need to know about how this one started. Cornelious Brown IV was slinging it, throwing two touchdown passes and even punching one in himself on the ground. TSU just had no answers, literally held off the scoreboard until the final few minutes of the entire game. This final road game? Yeah, definitely one to forget for the Tigers.

Kency’s Flash, But Nothing Else

Amidst all the pain, David Kency provided one glimmer of hope, a 78-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. It was a highlight, for sure, a beast of a play, but coming with only 5:35 left on the clock and the team already down by a mile? It felt more like a cruel reminder than a rally cry. Kency showed out with 105 yards on just five carries, a huge performance on paper, but it was just one guy trying to drag a whole team through a swamp.

The Tigers are sitting at a brutal 3-7 overall, 2-5 in SWAC play, and this 35-6 beatdown only added salt to the wound, pushing Alabama A&M to a 16-5 lead in their rivalry. They’ll close their season at home next Saturday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Thorne Stadium. Can they somehow find a way to finish with a win and at least pretend to feel good about *something* after this brutal road trip?

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.