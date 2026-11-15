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The Dallas Mavericks (7-5) are kicking off a brutal back-to-back road trip against Eastern Conference teams, and their first stop, Friday night in Cleveland against the Cavaliers (6-7), just got a whole lot weirder. Dallas is coming off a complete shellacking from the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the Cavs just dropped one to the Miami Heat. Get ready for what could be an ugly, strange game, especially since those FAA issues yesterday kept Cleveland stuck in Miami until this morning.

Mavs Hit the Road with a Mixed Bag on the Injury Front

Let’s talk about the Mavericks first. Their injury report has a few names on it, but honestly, nothing too surprising. The good news is Morez Johnson Jr. is available to play, even with that shin injury. Caleb Martin is also good to go, though he’s still got a few weeks left with his brace. Unfortunately, Max Christie won’t be suiting up, sidelined with an ankle sprain. And we’re still waiting on Tarik Biberovic and Sergio De Larrea, who remain out. It’s not ideal when you’re starting a tough road swing, but at least some key guys are cleared.

Cleveland’s “Injury Management” Is Flat-Out Embarrassing

Now, let’s talk about the Cleveland Cavaliers’ injury report, because this thing is an absolute joke. Seriously. The source says it’s “embarrassing,” and you know what? It is. We hear they had FAA issues and were stuck in Miami until this morning. Boo hoo. Get over it. What they’re calling “injury management” is clearly code for “we’re mad the game wasn’t rescheduled.” And get this, a third of their team is out because of it! Jarrett Allen, James Harden, Sam Merrill, Donovan Mitchell, and Peyton Watson are all sitting this one out under that “injury management” banner. On top of that, Evan Mobley is genuinely out with turf toe. This isn’t just a few bench guys, this is a significant chunk of their rotation, and it shows a serious lack of respect for the game and their opponent.

Dallas Has to Capitalize, No Excuses

Given the absolute mess that is Cleveland’s lineup, the Mavericks absolutely “should take this one with authority.” There’s no way around it. You’ve got a road game, yes, and you’re coming off a tough loss, but this is a golden opportunity. Dallas simply “cant afford to take their weakened opponent lightly.” This isn’t a time to get complacent because Cleveland decided to throw a tantrum. If the Mavs play smart, aggressive basketball, they should walk away with a win here. It’s the first leg of a back-to-back, and setting the tone early is crucial. The next game is coming fast, so they need to get this win in Cleveland and build some momentum.

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Originally reported by Mavs Moneyball.