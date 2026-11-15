Nfl logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Jalen Pitre, the Houston Texans safety, got absolutely slammed with two fines for illegal use of helmet fouls from Week 9, racking up a cool $30,800 hit to his wallet. And get this: both of those bone-jarring plays happened in the same damn second quarter during their win over the Chargers, yet the refs on the field didn’t throw a single flag for either infraction. Unbelievable, right?

The Fines That Flew Under The Radar

So, the league’s review committee clearly saw something the on-field crew missed, because Pitre is now on the hook for two separate $15,400 fines. These aren’t chump change penalties, and they’re especially wild considering he wasn’t penalized during the game for either hit. These are his first fines of the season, which tells you the NFL is keeping a close eye on these kinds of plays, even if the officials in the moment aren’t.

What This Means for Pitre and the League

This isn’t an isolated incident, either. Across the league, including the preseason, there have been a staggering 53 fines imposed already for illegal use of the helmet. The message from the NFL is loud and clear: they’re not messing around with player safety, even if it means dishing out fines weeks after the fact. For Pitre, it’s a stark warning. The league’s policy states future violations will mean even larger fines. Eventually, this guy is going to be staring down a suspension if he can’t clean it up. While illegal use of helmet isn’t one of the five specific safety rules that trigger an automatic one-game suspension after three violations, that doesn’t mean the NFL won’t eventually step in with a more severe penalty if this pattern continues. Pitre needs to get his technique right, and fast.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.