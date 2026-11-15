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The U.S. men’s national team absolutely lit up Haiti, dropping six goals on them in the opening leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal on Saturday. This wasn’t just any game, either. It was the first competitive match since the 2026 World Cup, and the second to last for coach Mauricio Pochettino before he heads off to Manchester United.

A Statement Performance in Miami

Talk about a statement. Our guys went into NU STADIUM in Miami, a place packed with a heavily pro-Haitian crowd, and dominated. Remember, Haiti even played in the World Cup this year for the first time in over five decades, and they’re known for being physical and stingy. But the USMNT was having none of it. Auston Trusty kicked things off in the first half, redirecting a Sebastian Berhalter free kick right past Les Grenadiers keeper Alexandre Pierre. Then Christian Pulisic, who caught so much flak after that Belgium game, went and scored not once, but *twice*. You love to see it. Eighteen-year-old Julian Hall, who only debuted in September, kept his hot streak alive, bagging his fourth goal in five games. Midfielder Weston McKennie added the fifth, and then striker Folarin Balogun came off the bench with about eight minutes left to complete the scoring. Six goals, folks! That’s how you send a message, especially when you consider Haiti had to host their “home” leg in South Florida due to security issues.

The Pochettino Farewell Tour Kicks Off

The whole week leading up to this match was wild with speculation. Reports were flying that Pochettino, our coach, was leaving for Old Trafford before all 25 players even reported to training. Veteran defender Antonee “Jedi” Robinson admitted the team was aware, but everyone said it was business as usual. By Thursday, though, the writing was on the wall. Pochettino told the players that morning, and by Friday, U.S. Soccer and Manchester United made it official. This roller-coaster week, you’d think it might mess with their heads, right? Wrong. The American players handled it like pros. On Saturday, it was clear: they wanted to send Poch off on a high note. And they’re halfway there, no doubt. After the criticism Pulisic got for going scoreless in four World Cup games, even after we found out he had a double microfracture, watching him put two away in this emotional context felt like redemption. It shows real character from the whole squad.

Now, the Stars and Stripes head to Cincinnati for the back half of this aggregate-goals series on Tuesday. After that absolute trouncing, it’s all but certain we’ll be seeing them in March’s final four in Los Angeles. This team is focused, they’re playing with fire, and they clearly want to make Pochettino’s last game with them one to remember. You gotta be excited for what’s next.

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Originally reported by Fox Sports.