Soccer on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

England is about to face the toughest challenge in world football, going toe-to-toe with holders Spain in Madrid. This isn’t just any match, folks: Spain, the reigning world champions, are on a mind-boggling 43-game unbeaten run, a streak that started after a loss to Colombia back in March 2024. Talk about a powerhouse, right? They’ve racked up 34 wins and nine draws since then, scooping up the biggest prize in the sport by beating Argentina in New Jersey this summer, and becoming European champions by taking down England in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

Spain’s Unstoppable Momentum

Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad is an absolute force, especially on their home turf. They haven’t lost a single game at home in 20 matches, with 15 wins and five draws, since a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland way back in September 2022. It’s little wonder England captain Harry Kane, a Ballon d’Or winner himself, calls Sunday night’s visit to the Metropolitano Stadium “The perfect opportunity to try and prove ourselves.” You know he’s itching for this, especially after a rare penalty miss against Spain at Wembley that cost England a potential 3-1 lead in a previous 3-2 loss. Imagine the redemption he’s chasing.

England’s Defining Moment

England head coach Thomas Tuchel is clearly ready for the heat, too. He’s shaking things up in goal, giving Leeds United’s James Trafford another shot to alternate with Jordan Pickford. Tuchel isn’t holding back on his expectations, stating, “This will be proof of concept on the highest level. It’s the biggest test in world football. Spain are unbelievable on an incredible run. Spain won the last big titles. We are trying to take it away from them. We are up for it. We are in a good moment to push our limits. We are up for something spectacular.” That’s the kind of fighting talk you want to hear! Midfielder Declan Rice echoed that sentiment from Madrid, saying, “It’s a massive game. I don’t think you can get much bigger than a Champions League final with Arsenal or a World Cup semi-final against Argentina, which I’ve played in, but when you are playing against the world champions in Spain there is no greater incentive. It’s the sort of game that brings out the best in us. We want to play against the best teams and the best players. It will show where we are as a group. We’re going to see where England are at.” This isn’t just a game; it’s a measuring stick for England’s progress since that tough 2-1 World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina in Atlanta, where Tuchel faced criticism for what some saw as a negative approach, even after Anthony Gordon put England ahead. England rides into Madrid on a high note though, with four straight wins since that Wembley loss to Spain, including a recent 2-1 victory against Croatia at Wembley.

This clash against Spain isn’t just another fixture. It’s a barometer to see if England has truly moved forward since the World Cup. Former England defender Matthew Upson summed it up perfectly, saying Kane’s statement is “a great way to build this challenge up.” He’s right, Kane wants a team honor, and this is the stage to prove England’s got what it takes. Get ready for something special.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by BBC Sport.