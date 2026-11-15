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Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and the *entire* Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup won’t see the court tonight against the Dallas Mavericks. This isn’t some strategic rest day, folks; this is a full-blown travel nightmare after the Federal Aviation Administration dropped a nationwide ground stop on Friday.

Ground Stop Fallout: Cavs Forced to Bench Stars

The Cavs are facing the Mavericks tonight without their key players, a direct result of insane travel issues on their way home. They had just wrapped up a 133-121 road loss to the Miami Heat on Friday when the FAA’s ground stop hit, grounding all flights for over four hours. Instead of heading straight back to Cleveland, the team had no choice but to stay put in Miami. They finally managed to fly home this morning, Saturday, but the damage was already done. You can’t just hop off a red-eye and expect peak performance, especially not for an NBA game.

Player Health Comes First, Says Coach Atkinson

Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson was clear when he spoke to reporters, emphasizing that “player care and player health above all” is their default. He mentioned the discussions around “what all of it means” and how decisions are made with “player health long-term” as the first priority. It makes sense, right? You can’t risk your stars’ bodies and future performance just to force them onto the court after a grueling, unplanned travel schedule. It’s a tough call, benching your whole starting five, but it’s one rooted in player welfare.

So, what’s next? Tonight’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks is going to be a completely different animal without Mitchell, Harden, and the rest of Cleveland’s usual starters. Expect Dallas to come out swinging, looking to capitalize on this unexpected advantage. It’s a prime opportunity for the Mavs, and you know they’re not going to hold back.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.