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Oklahoma fans waiting an extra day to see their team clash with No. 19 Ole Miss are getting a seriously sweet deal. The Sooners are rolling out discounted concessions for Sunday’s rescheduled game, a direct response to a travel snafu that forced the change.

When Travel Plans Go Sideways, Fans Get Rewarded

We’re talking $2 hot dogs, popcorn, soda, hot chocolate, and even 16-ounce beers. Yeah, you read that right: *two-dollar beers*. That’s not all either, because the program is also dishing out free hand warmers and ponchos. Plus, if you’re a student with an ID, your entrance is free, and there are discounts on merchandise. This isn’t just a gesture, it’s a full-court press to make things right after what Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny called an “unfair impact” on fans. You gotta respect that commitment to the fanbase.

FAA Ground Stop Rips Up The Schedule

So, what went down? The Sooners and Rebels were all set for a 4:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. But Ole Miss’s travel plans for Friday night got blown up by a national ground stop from the Federal Aviation Administration. Ouch. That pretty much shut everything down, making it impossible for the Rebels to get where they needed to be. The SEC stepped in and rescheduled the game to Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Now, as if the delay wasn’t enough, The Weather Channel is predicting a quarter-inch of rain in Norman for game day. So, between the unexpected delay and the less-than-ideal forecast, Oklahoma’s promotions department is working overtime to keep those stands packed.

It’s a huge game for Oklahoma against a ranked opponent. You know those fans will show up, rain or shine, especially with those deals. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET Sunday, and it’ll be interesting to see if these efforts keep attendance numbers strong despite the conditions.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.