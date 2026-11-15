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The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs came out absolutely flying for the third week in a row, jumping all over No. 22 Missouri in a dominant 48-21 victory. It didn’t take long for the Dawgs to light up the scoreboard either, thanks to linebacker Raylen Wilson grabbing an interception that immediately set up Georgia’s first touchdown. From that moment, they just kept rolling, blasting out to a 31-0 lead early in the game by excelling in all three phases of the ball.

Dawgs Flexed Early, Smart Noticed

Postgame, coach Kirby Smart, who’s usually the toughest critic out there, actually had some rare praise for his squad. “Great start to the game,” Smart said in his on-field interview. “A lot of good.” You know it’s a special performance when Smart is saying “a lot of good.” Georgia’s starting defense was lights out, consistently shutting down Missouri’s offense in the first half and getting off the field when it mattered. Yeah, Missouri put up 21 points, but most of that came in the second half when the game was already well out of reach.

Perfection Is Still The Goal

Even with a 48-21 win and looking like the best team in the country, Smart isn’t about to get comfortable. He’s a perfectionist through and through. “We need to get better,” he insisted. You know he won’t be thrilled about letting those 21 points go through, even if the starters mostly held the line. But what did make him happy, and us, was the ground game. Running back Nate Frazier absolutely ate, snagging three rushing touchdowns himself. Smart gave props to all his running backs, and for good reason: Georgia piled up 182 rushing yards and a ridiculous five total rushing touchdowns on the day. Get this, Missouri had only given up five rushing touchdowns *all season* coming into Saturday. That’s a serious statement! Quarterback Gunner Stockton had an efficient two touchdown performance, helped by special teams setting him up with short fields, and kicker Peyton Woodring added a pair of field goals.

Georgia is now sitting pretty at 9-1 overall and 7-1 in the SEC. Next up, they hit the road to face the South Carolina Gamecocks. If Georgia can beat South Carolina, they’re heading to the last SEC championship. Let’s get it!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.