Nfl logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute just stormed back to reclaim the Dutchman Shoes Trophy, dominating Union with a 25-8 win in New York’s oldest college football rivalry. This wasn’t just about revenge for last year’s crushing defeat, folks. RPI’s Engineers absolutely shut down Union, clinching the Liberty League title outright in the process.

Kayden White’s Electric Performance Blew Up the Record Books

This game belonged to senior running back Kayden White. The man was an absolute menace, putting up a record-setting afternoon that will go down in RPI history. White tore down the sideline for a 70-yard touchdown run with 12:17 left in the first half, which was the Engineers’ first score, putting them up 6-0. That electric scamper also set the program’s all-time touchdown record, giving him a mind-blowing 50 total touchdowns in his career. He finished the day with 182 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns, an absolutely lethal performance. White himself said he “decided to stay patient behind the line, let them get to their blocks… After that, I bounced outside and there was just green grass and I ran.” Green grass, indeed!

RPI’s Defense and Offense Fired on All Cylinders

While White was rewriting the record books, the rest of the Engineers were putting on a clinic. After taking that 6-0 lead into halftime, RPI exploded for three more touchdowns to open up a massive 25-0 advantage. Junior quarterback Micah Balzarini connected with Nate Ehui for a 53-yard touchdown, and White found the end zone again on a 5-yard run, extending the lead to 18-0. Balzarini then linked up with Robbie Peterson six seconds into the fourth quarter to cap off RPI’s scoring. Balzarini finished 13 of 20 for 161 yards, a solid day at the office.

On the defensive side, RPI was just as dominant. They held Union to a measly 50 yards on the ground. Junior defensive lineman Jack Chappa was a beast, recording two sacks, while junior Luke Connolly snagged a crucial interception. Union only managed to get on the board with 4:52 left when Michael Dinardo scored on a 4-yard run, making the final score 25-8. RPI coach Ralph Isernia summed it up: “This is a special group… Coming out here and winning the league, winning the shoes, and obviously doing it at home against a really good Union football team… I’m extremely proud of them.” Junior defensive lineman Jack Chappa added, “To bring the Shoes back to Troy, it’s really special to be a part of something much bigger than yourself.”

With the Liberty League title now locked up, this RPI squad is clearly rolling. Balzarini said, “We’re a team that always likes to play together and that’s all we do. We just want to keep it rolling.” And after a performance like this, who can blame them? The Engineers have proven they are a special group with something truly to look forward to.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.