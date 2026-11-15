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Saturday night, college football fans get a monster Week 11 showdown as No. 6 Texas rolls into Baton Rouge to face No. 21 LSU. The stakes couldn’t be higher: both programs are chasing a playoff spot, and this game under the lights at Tiger Stadium is a massive hurdle for both teams. Texas wants to extend their winning streak and strengthen their College Football Playoff résumé, while LSU, after dropping a game to Alabama last week, absolutely needs a statement win.

Manning’s Arm vs. LSU’s Relentless Rush

Arch Manning has been doing work for the Longhorns. Just on November 7, he tossed for 297 yards and three touchdowns in their 34-20 win at Missouri. Even better, the kid hasn’t thrown an interception in his last two games, and his 18 touchdown passes are tied for second in the entire SEC. That’s big-time production. The problem? Protection. Manning has been sacked a staggering 27 times this season. Guess who’s waiting in the wings? LSU, with a defense that’s racked up 36 sacks, including 8.5 from Princewill Umanmielen. Not only that, the Tigers allow just 176.4 passing yards per game. Manning needs to get the ball out quick, because LSU’s front is coming.

On the other side, LSU’s Sam Leavitt isn’t shy about airing it out. He’s got four 300-yard passing games under his belt, including a 380-yard effort in their 31-13 loss to Alabama on November 7. Leavitt has piled up 2,553 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes. And get this: he’s run for eight scores, the most on the team! Texas’ defense allows 179.8 passing yards per game and has 27 sacks, with Colin Simmons leading their charge with 10.5. LSU’s offense averages 324.9 passing yards per game, which is fifth nationally, but Leavitt has been sacked 15 times. Keeping Simmons out of the backfield is job one for LSU’s offensive line if they want Leavitt to light up the scoreboard.

Battle on the Ground: Brown vs. Jones

Texas isn’t just a one-trick pony. Raleek Brown found the end zone both on the ground and through the air against Missouri. He leads the Longhorns with 537 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. His 157-yard day against Ole Miss on October 24 is his only 100-yard game, and LSU’s stingy run defense will make it incredibly tough to add another; the Tigers allow just 84.7 rushing yards per game. However, Brown’s versatility is huge, with two touchdown catches giving Texas another way to get him into space against a defense that loves to stuff the run.

For LSU, Dilin Jones is the man carrying the load, leading the Tigers with 713 rushing yards. He’s been incredibly reliable too, with no fumbles on 166 carries. Jones scored at Auburn on October 24 and again against Alabama, and his 37 catches make him a regular outlet for Leavitt, which is vital. LSU averages 179.2 rushing yards per game, with Jones taking the biggest share of that load. Texas allows 100.3 rushing yards per game, and their front has held up well against the run all season. This is going to be a slugfest in the trenches.

This Week 11 SEC showdown is going to be electric. With both teams eyeing that coveted playoff spot, every snap, every yard, and every defensive stop will matter. Get ready for some high-octane football!

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Originally reported by Fox Sports.