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Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is officially back on top in the Heisman Trophy race, hitting a staggering -140 odds, and honestly, can you even argue with it? The dude has been absolutely lights out, cementing his spot after another monster Saturday performance. He vaulted over Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, with Miami’s Darian Mensah also making a serious move to shake up the top contenders.

Smith Is Unstoppable

Smith put on a clinic this past Saturday in Ohio State’s win over Northwestern. He hauled in 11 catches for 117 yards and punched in another touchdown. That’s his *seventh consecutive game* with a touchdown, and his second straight game racking up over 100 receiving yards. Are you kidding me? This guy is a machine! For the season, Smith is sitting pretty with an insane 1,317 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. That kind of consistent, game-changing production is exactly why he is now the clear favorite.

Rivals Can’t Keep Up

While Smith has been torching defenses, his rivals are having a harder time keeping pace. Darian Mensah, the Miami quarterback, also climbed the odds board, now at +550. Mensah and his Hurricanes bounced back hard after a loss, with Mensah throwing for 382 yards and a touchdown on 30-of-41 passing in a 36-25 win against Duke. He’s had a strong year, hitting 3,076 yards, 29 touchdowns, and only two interceptions in 2026. That’s solid, but still not Smith-level dominance.

Then there’s CJ Carr, the Notre Dame QB, who actually had the “least impressive” day of the top three contenders, even though his Fighting Irish snagged an easy win over Boston College. Carr threw for 217 yards, two touchdowns, but also had an interception. He did enough for the W, sure, but in the Heisman race, every snap counts. He’s at 2,385 yards, 23 touchdowns, and two interceptions on the year, and those numbers saw his odds fall to +700. Notre Dame improved to 9-1 with the win, which is great for the team, but it wasn’t enough to keep Carr on top of the Heisman list.

Right now, the Heisman Trophy race looks like a three-man show between Smith, Mensah, and Carr. But with the way Smith is playing, putting up numbers and highlights every single week, he’s the one to beat. He’s just on another level. Can anyone actually catch him? We’ll see if a late candidate can crash the party, but it’s looking like Smith’s trophy to lose.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.