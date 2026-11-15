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Boston College’s dreams of bowl eligibility took a devastating hit Saturday afternoon, pummeled by the #5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a crushing 41-7 defeat. After a heartbreaker against Florida State last week, the Eagles needed a massive upset, but instead, they faced a brutal 31-0 halftime deficit that effectively torpedoed their season goals.

Irish Dominate From the Jump

The Fighting Irish, who were nearly 30-point favorites, made it clear from the opening whistle they weren’t messing around. After Boston College punted away their first possession, quarterback CJ Carr and his squad marched down the field with surgical precision. It culminated in a sweet 26-yard touchdown pass to Micah Gilbert, setting the tone for what was to come. Meanwhile, BC’s offense looked lost. Quarterback Mason McKenzie was under constant pressure from ND’s pass rush, preventing him from ever settling into his throws. They found a tiny bit of traction with short runs and passes in the first quarter, grabbing a few first downs, but nothing sustained. Notre Dame’s drives were a clinic in methodical execution, with short runs and sideline passes consistently working against what looked like a weak BC front seven. They kept the pedal down, and to start the second quarter, Nolan James Jr. punched in a 10-yard rushing touchdown. Just like that, it was 14-0, and it was clear BC’s offense was in deep trouble.

The Halftime Horror Show

McKenzie’s struggles only intensified, battling to complete even short passes as Notre Dame’s defensive backs got incredibly physical with BC’s receivers, all without a single holding or interference call. Boston College’s offense floundered, punting from their own territory again and again. On the other side of the ball, Carr had all the time in the world, and Irish ball-carriers found acres of space. Jordan Faison weaved his way for 28 yards down the sideline, setting up Jonaz Walton for another short touchdown rush. With two minutes left in the half, the score was 21-0, and Boston College desperately needed a spark. They got the opposite. McKenzie got absolutely plastered by Boubacar Traore as he threw, fumbling the ball, and Notre Dame linebacker Jaylen Sneed pounced on it in the endzone for yet another touchdown. The Irish weren’t done, either, squeezing in a field goal in the final 30 seconds before the break. So, after all that, the Eagles were down a staggering 31-0 at halftime. They even caught a break when Faison fumbled a punt return, giving BC possession in Notre Dame territory, but McKenzie threw a terrible pass on third down, leading to a do-or-die fourth down that Javarius Green dropped. No points, no momentum, just a brutal goose egg.

What’s Next

That 31-0 halftime deficit effectively ended Boston College’s bowl hopes right there. For #5 Notre Dame, though, the win keeps their College Football Playoff aspirations firmly alive, exactly what they needed. The second half even had a promising start when CJ Carr was intercep… and you know what, let’s leave that for next time. It’s clear the Irish are for real, and Boston College has some serious soul-searching to do after getting absolutely blasted.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.