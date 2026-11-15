Boston Red Sox logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Michael King is about to hit the free-agent market, and believe me, he is not going to come cheap. We’re talking a multi-year deal with an average annual value in the ballpark of $30 million, according to Keith Law of The Athletic. That’s a serious number for a pitcher entering his age-32 season, and it puts the Red Sox in a tough position as they figure out their winter priorities.

Who Is This King Guy Anyway?

First off, King is local for them, coming straight out of Bishop Hendricken in Rhode Island and playing college ball at Boston College. He was drafted by the Marlins in 2016 before landing with the Yankees for five MLB seasons. Then the Padres scooped him up in that massive Juan Soto trade, and man, did he deliver in San Diego. The guy pulled in Cy Young votes back in 2024 and rocked a 3.15 ERA over three seasons with the Padres. His career ERA sits at a solid 3.23, and get this: a ridiculous 1.86 ERA in 29 postseason innings. He’s got plenty left in the tank.

Is He The Ace Boston Needs, Or Just A Really Good No. 2?

King isn’t an ace, we gotta be clear about that. But he’s definitely a No. 2 starter that almost any team in baseball would be thrilled to have. This guy just keeps getting better, boosting both his stuff and his durability. In 2026, his age-31 season, he pitched a career-best 185 innings. His strikeout numbers took a bit of a dip last season, down to 7.7 K/9, but his Baseball Savant page is still sweet, especially when you look at how he limits hard contact. Stat-wise for 2026, King went 12-10 in 32 starts, posting a 3.21 ERA for the Padres. He wrapped up 185 innings with a 1.178 WHIP and 159 strikeouts. For the Red Sox, he’d be a perfect Sonny Gray replacement, slotting in behind Garrett Crochet and easing the pressure on Payton Tolle, who just had a Rookie of the Year-caliber campaign in 2026. A rotation of Crochet-King-Tolle-Suárez-Bello? Yeah, that definitely works.

The Money, The Offense, And Boston’s Real Problem

Here’s the rub, though. While King would undoubtedly make the Red Sox better, is he really a *necessity* for 2027? Not so much. Boston’s biggest problem last postseason, and honestly back in 2025 too, was their offense. Even with the recent Jake Bauers news, it’s pretty clear that filling out the lineup should be their top priority this winter. The rotation, even with Sonny Gray departing, is still a strength. They were good even without Crochet for a good chunk of last year. So, while a multi-year deal at $30 million AAV for a 32-year-old pitcher like King would boost their rotation even further, it probably shouldn’t be where Boston’s resources go first. They need to figure out how to score runs.

The Red Sox have a tough decision ahead. Do they splurge on a top-tier No. 2 pitcher like Michael King to solidify an already strong rotation, or do they hold back and prioritize fixing an offense that has clearly struggled? This winter is going to be all about balancing that roster.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Over the Monster.