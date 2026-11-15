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The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs absolutely dominated the No. 22 Missouri Tigers, rolling to a 48-21 win, but the stat line for their rushing attack is what should have everyone in the SEC checking under their beds tonight. Georgia’s running backs exploded for five rushing touchdowns and 182 yards on the ground against a Missouri defense that had *only allowed five rushing touchdowns all season* entering Saturday. That is just unreal, folks.

An Absolute Clinic From The Jump

This game was basically over before the Tigers knew what hit them. Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson picked off a pass and set the Bulldogs up for their first touchdown, and from there, it was a clinic. They raced out to a ridiculous 31-0 lead, excelling in all three phases of the game. Coach Kirby Smart, the guy who probably finds flaws in perfect diamonds, even admitted it was a “Great start to the game” and saw “A lot of good.” That’s high praise from Smart, who’s always pushing his team to “get better,” even when they look like the best squad in the country. Quarterback Gunner Stockton had an efficient performance with two touchdowns, while kicker Peyton Woodring nailed a pair of field goals, showing just how complete this team is. The special teams unit consistently gave Stockton and the offense short fields to work with.

Frazier And The Ground Game Were Unstoppable

While Smart might not be thrilled about letting Missouri score 21 points, especially with the game well out of reach in the second half, Georgia’s starting defense was straight up lockdown in the first half, getting off the field consistently and holding that Missouri offense in check. But the real story, the one that tells you everything you need to know about this team right now, is that run game. Nate Frazier was a beast, racking up three rushing touchdowns himself. Smart gave a shoutout to all of Georgia’s running backs for that incredible performance. When you can consistently punch it into the end zone on the ground against a defense that stifles everyone else, you’re built for something special.

Georgia now moves to 9-1 overall, 7-1 in the SEC. Next up, the Bulldogs are heading to South Carolina to face the Gamecocks. If they take care of business there, they’ll lock in their spot in the last SEC championship game. You know Smart is already demanding more, pushing them to ascend even higher. Honestly, a more motivated, “better” Georgia team is a terrifying prospect for the rest of the league.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.