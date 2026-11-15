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Oregon just beat Michigan 31-7 on Saturday, and somehow, after what felt like a disastrous start to the season, the Ducks are still clinging to life in the College Football Playoff race. Three weeks ago, it felt impossible to even think about it, but here we are. Dan Lanning’s squad is on a three-game win streak now, including two huge victories over ranked Big Ten opponents. Even with three losses, they’ve found a path, albeit a tough one.

A Three-Loss Team in the CFP? Seriously?

Look, a three-loss regular season has been the kiss of death for CFP hopes in the last two seasons. History says you just don’t make it, even with some big wins. But 2026? This season is anticipated to break that trend, though most folks are thinking it’ll be a three-loss SEC team, not someone else, that gets the nod because of their brutal schedule. Oregon isn’t exactly sitting pretty for an at-large bid. They’re gonna need some serious help from other teams to even sniff it.

Their “resume” wins are solid, don’t get me wrong: USC on the road, Boise State at home, and an Ohio State team in Columbus that didn’t have Julian Sayin. Those are good Ws, but those three early-season losses against Oklahoma State, UCLA, and Illinois are still weighing heavy on their chances. The easiest way for them to crash the CFP party? Win the Big Ten. Get to the conference title game, then pull off an upset in a “win-and-in” situation. That’s their clearest shot.

The Big Ten Gauntlet and Indiana’s Roadblock

Let’s talk Big Ten standings after that Michigan win, with the Indiana vs. USC game still cooking on Saturday: UCLA is sitting pretty at 7-0. Indiana’s 5-1. Oregon and Ohio State are both 5-2. Iowa and USC are 4-2.

UCLA looks like they’re locking up one Big Ten Championship Game spot. That leaves Indiana, Oregon, Ohio State, or Iowa fighting for the other. Here’s the kicker: if Indiana beats USC this week, Oregon’s path to the conference title game gets WAY tougher. Indiana would be in the driver’s seat with a one-game lead for that second spot against UCLA. And if Indiana then goes on to beat Washington and Purdue in the next two weeks? Forget about it. That basically eliminates Oregon, Ohio State, and Iowa from their simplest routes to the playoff.

So, what’s Oregon HAVE to do? Win out. Period. They absolutely cannot drop another game. Even then, they’ll need either an upset loss from Indiana or a bunch of other at-large bubble teams to stumble. Before they even smacked Michigan, ESPN gave the Ducks only a 29.5% chance of making the CFP, with less than half of that (14.5%) coming from their odds to win the Big Ten. The odds are stacked, but they’re still in the conversation, thanks to that huge W.

Why Even the Experts Can’t Figure Out Oregon

Part of the problem for Oregon, and why they are such a tough team to evaluate this season, is the sheer chaos they’ve dealt with. We’ve seen two different starting quarterbacks under center, and the offensive coordinator changed mid-season! Dylan Raiola, since taking over for Dan, has been “extremely up-and-down,” to say the least.

Their stats going into Week 11 tell a confusing story: a 7-3 record (3-1 vs. ranked), 3rd in the Big Ten. Their Strength of Record (SOR) is 15th in FBS, SP+ is 16.9 (15th), and FPI is 19.7 (9th). Offensively, they’re 29th in Points Per Game at 34.1. Defensively, 49th in Points Allowed Per Game at 22.1. Their EPA/Play is +0.07, sitting at 48th in the FBS. Those numbers are all over the map, making it hard to nail down just how good this team really is. They’re a wildcard, for sure.

This is far from over for the Ducks, but their path is razor-thin. They absolutely have to win every game left on their schedule and hope for chaos around them. Can they do it? It’s a massive ask, but after that Michigan upset, you can’t count them out entirely. Every single snap from here on out is a playoff game for them.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.