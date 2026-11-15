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Dylan Raiola and the Oregon Ducks absolutely rolled the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, winning 31-7 at Autzen Stadium. Raiola led the charge, carving up the Wolverines’ defense with four touchdown passes that lit up the scoreboard. Oregon entered the game as a 10.5-point favorite and they proved FanDuel Sportsbook right, holding Michigan to just a single scoring drive all game.

Raiola’s Explosive Performance Puts the Ducks on Notice

What a day for Dylan Raiola. In his first year at Oregon, the quarterback looked like a seasoned veteran, completing 20 of 28 passes for a monster 341 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He was hot from the jump, entering halftime 14-of-20 for 261 yards and three scores, giving Oregon a dominant 21-7 lead. His opening drive included a 60-yard touchdown bomb to Jeremiah McClellan, setting the tone early. Da’Juan Riggs added a 2-yard touchdown catch, and by the end of the first quarter, the Ducks were up 14-0. Michigan tried to respond, with Savion Hiter breaking off a 70-yard touchdown run to open the second quarter, but the Ducks answered back. Raiola found Dakorien Moore for a 59-yard score with just six seconds left in the half, showing off that deep ball again.

On the ground, Dierre Hill Jr. led Oregon with 98 yards on 21 carries, while Savion Hiter was Michigan’s workhorse, racking up 107 yards and their lone touchdown on 13 carries. For receivers, Jeremiah McClellan pulled in 4 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, and Dakorien Moore grabbed 7 passes for 101 yards and a score for the Ducks. Dierre Hill Jr. even chipped in a 49-yard receiving touchdown. The Michigan defense did have one big moment, coming up with a goal-line stand in the first half to keep Oregon out of the end zone, but it wasn’t enough to stem the tide.

The Big Ten Championship Picture Just Got Messy

This 31-7 victory pushed Oregon to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in conference play, keeping their Big Ten Championship Game hopes alive. It’s not a straightforward path, though. The Ducks need to win out, with remaining games against the Michigan State Spartans and our own Washington Huskies. But even winning out might not be enough. UCLA, currently 7-0 in conference and 10-0 overall, needs to win out to secure sole possession of first place. They already hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Oregon.

Then there’s Indiana, sitting at 5-1 in conference and 8-1 overall. USC needs to beat the Hoosiers to improve Oregon’s chances. If Indiana *does* beat USC, then the Hoosiers would need to drop one more game this season for Oregon to get an edge, as the Ducks hold the tiebreaker against Indiana based on common opponents. With six teams currently holding two losses in the Big Ten, every game down the stretch is going to be absolutely wild. Oregon holds tiebreakers over USC and Ohio State, so an Illinois win over Iowa, or Wisconsin dropping one of its final three games, would also boost the Ducks.

The Ducks are riding high after this big win, but their championship destiny is still tied to a few other teams. They’ve gotta take care of business against Michigan State and Washington, and then play the waiting game. Can they keep their hopes alive? You better believe the Emerald City will be watching.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.