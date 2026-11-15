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Jacoby Brissett is set to start for the Ravens against the Chargers on Monday night, just over a week after being traded from the Cardinals. The speed with which he’s picked up the new system has head coach Jesse Minter “very, very impressed,” a wild statement considering the tight turnaround.

Brissett’s Crash Course Has Minter Stunned

Minter spoke to reporters on Saturday, making it clear Brissett isn’t just getting a limited playbook. “The stuff you heard about was just like, ‘Hey, he’s a veteran presence and a real pro,'” Minter said, via the team’s website. But the coach added, and this is the kicker, “I’m very, very impressed with how fast he’s learned what we’re doing.” This dude came in hot, absorbed a whole new offense in days, and now he’s expected to run it. Talk about a veteran presence!

Last Place, High Stakes: Can Brissett Deliver?

This isn’t just some feel-good story about a QB picking up a new scheme. The Ravens are sitting in last place in the AFC North, and they desperately need Brissett to fire on all cylinders from the jump. His performance is critical if they want to stay in the thick of the playoff race as we head into the back half of the season. It’s a massive ask for a player who’s barely had time to unpack his bags, but Minter’s comments suggest they have real faith he can get it done.

This Monday night game against the Chargers isn’t just another game for Baltimore, it’s a test of whether Brissett’s quick study can translate to immediate wins and keep their playoff hopes alive. Fans are gonna be glued to their screens to see if Minter’s confidence is well-placed.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.