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Daune Morris is officially done for the season. The Tennessee running back suffered a broken leg in a car crash on November 13, an incident that also got him cited for reckless driving. What a gut punch, right? The news dropped right after the No. 9 Vols took down Texas A&M.

A Flipped Car and Four Damaged Rides: The Crash Details

This wasn’t just a fender bender, either. According to the Knoxville Police Department traffic crash report, Morris’ vehicle flipped on its roof around 12:40 a.m. on Kingston Pike. He hit a fire hydrant and four parked cars. Morris was driving with two other people in the car when the collision went down. Just imagine the scene. It’s a huge mess, and now his season is over because of it. Morris wasn’t on the field for the 22-7 win over Texas A&M on November 14, obviously, and now we know why.

Heupel’s Blunt Message About Team Accountability

Coach Josh Heupel didn’t mince words after the win when talking about the situation. You can feel the frustration, the disappointment, and the weight of it all in his quote. Heupel said, “You hate having to deal with that. You’ve got to make good decisions, and you affect a lot of other people that have put a lot of work into it. At this point, we’re close to 300 days of work since January, I think, 20th when we first started. It takes everybody staying consistent and being focused and taking care of each other.” That’s 300 days of grind, of dedication, and one bad decision impacts everyone. It’s a tough lesson, and you know the team is feeling it.

This is a real blow, for Morris personally and for the team as they move forward without him. They have to keep pushing, but you know that message from Heupel is echoing in everyone’s head.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.