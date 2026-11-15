United States flag on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The U.S. men’s national team absolutely exploded, delivering a dominant 6-0 thrashing to Haiti in Miami on Saturday. Talk about a statement win! This wasn’t just any game, either. It was the first leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, and it also happened to be Mauricio Pochettino’s biggest win at the helm of the USMNT, coming in what is one of his final acts before he jets off to take the Manchester United job.

Pulisic and the Veterans Stepping Up

Even with the emotional backdrop of their coach heading out, the squad came out swinging, grabbing the lead in a mere 10 minutes and never looking back. Christian Pulisic, after a World Cup to forget, proved he is *back*. He’s been on fire for Milan in Serie A, scoring three goals in his last four matches after signing a fresh contract, and he brought that same heat to the national team. Pulisic bagged a brace, his first multi-goal performance for the USMNT since 2023 against Mexico. That’s the top gear we need, right there! Weston McKennie, another World Cup stalwart, also got in on the scoring action, showing these veterans are stepping up when it counts.

Youth Movement and the Defensive Wall

But it wasn’t just the usual suspects carrying the load. The depth on this squad really shone through. Julian Hall, the 18-year-old Red Bull New York prodigy, made his start and is now cap-tied to the USMNT. He wasted no time making an impact, scoring from an Antonee Robinson assist. Four goals in just five appearances? That’s electric. Even Folarin Balogun, who’s had a tough season since his Everton transfer from Monaco fell through, found the back of the net coming off the bench. On the defensive end, Auston Trusty stepped into a starting role next to Chris Richards, filling the void left by Tim Ream’s retirement. Trusty’s had a rough go not playing for Celtic since October 15th due to the death of his father, but he showed up big time. Not only did he get an assist from Sebastian Berhalter, but he anchored a defense that delivered a shutout in front of Diego Kochen in net. That’s a complete performance, holding Haiti scoreless while the offense went wild.

What’s Next For the Red, White and Blue

With this massive 6-0 victory, the USMNT is now just 90 minutes away from a semifinal appearance in the Concacaf Nations League. Pochettino’s final games are off to a perfect start, and he’ll definitely want to cap things off with another win. The team heads to Cincinnati for the second leg against Haiti on Tuesday. Whoever takes over from Pochettino is going to look at this game and know they’ve got players ready to push the Red, White and Blue past the round of 16 at the World Cup. It’s an exciting time, even with a coaching change on the horizon!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.