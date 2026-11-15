Ncaaf on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Britt Prince went absolutely off for a career-high 35 points, powering No. 25 Nebraska to a monster 105-73 win over Kansas in the MarketBeat Invitational. This wasn’t just a win; this was a statement from the Cornhuskers.

Prince Is Straight Up Unstoppable Right Now

Look, 35 points is wild. Prince was just torching the nets, hitting 12 of 18 shots from the field and draining 2 of 6 from deep. But the clutch part? She was perfect from the line, knocking down all nine of her free throws. This isn’t a fluke either, that’s her third career 30-point game. She’s playing with some serious fire, and when she gets going like that, this Nebraska squad is tough to handle.

Nebraska’s Relentless Attack Is Pure Chaos For Opponents

This wasn’t a one-person show, though Prince absolutely owned the scoreboard. Natalie Potts added 19 points of her own, showing off that depth. And let’s talk about Logan Nissley. Clutch doesn’t even begin to cover it, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to close out the first quarter and kick off the second. That sparked a massive 13-0 run that blew the game wide open for a 38-20 lead. Nebraska, now 4-0, was just relentless. They shot 54 percent from the field, hitting 39 of 72 shots. But the real kicker? They forced 24 Kansas turnovers, converting those into a whopping 39 points. And they weren’t done there, snagging 10 more offensive rebounds than Kansas, leading to 18 second-chance points. That’s how you put up 25 more shots than your opponent, folks.

Kansas Shot Well, But It Wasn’t Enough

Give credit where it’s due, Kansas actually shot a solid 57 percent from the field. Jaliya Davis led their scoring with 21 points, Libby Fandel added 17, and S’Mya Nichols chipped in 12. They definitely had some offensive firepower. But that’s the thing about facing a team like Nebraska right now: you can shoot well, but if you’re giving up 24 turnovers and getting crushed on the offensive glass, it’s just not going to cut it. Their 3-1 record takes a hit here, but they’ll need to clean up those mistakes fast.

Nebraska is back home to face Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday. Kansas, meanwhile, has a tough road trip ahead, heading to No. 18 Minnesota on Wednesday. It’ll be interesting to see if this offensive explosion from Nebraska is a sign of things to come for the rest of their season.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.