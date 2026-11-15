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Deion Sanders, Prime Time himself, picked up the phone and straight-up called Keyshawn Johnson, all because of what Keyshawn said about his son, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. This isn’t just a friendly chat between former NFL legends; it was Deion pushing back hard on comments about Shedeur’s role.

Prime Time’s Unexpected Call

Keyshawn Johnson recently spilled the tea on “ALL THE SMOKE: Unplugged,” revealing the phone call from Coach Prime. What set Deion off? Keyshawn’s strong opinion on Shedeur’s playing time. “I want to see Shedeur start,” Johnson declared on the show. He even added, “I just want to make sure, because the last time I said something about him on TV he went and told his daddy. Then Prime had to call me and tell me to cuss his ass out.” Yeah, Keyshawn admitted, “Prime was mad at me for that. Because he’s just a kid, man. He didn’t know. He thought I was saying something negative about him.” It’s clear Deion is a protective father, ready to defend his son at a moment’s notice.

Shedeur’s Shot: Is He Ready?

Shedeur Sanders entered the 2026 season as the backup quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, sitting behind Deshaun Watson. But he finally got his chance to start his first game of the year on Sunday, and he played well despite the Browns’ narrow 23-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Shedeur went 19-of-31 for 297 yards and tossed two touchdowns without throwing an interception. This performance comes after his rookie season, where he threw for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns but also had 10 interceptions. Keyshawn’s comments, wanting to see Shedeur start, make a lot more sense after that kind of outing.

With Shedeur showing he can handle the starting role, even in a tough loss, the pressure is on the Browns to consider his future reps. You know Deion Sanders will be watching closely, ready to jump in if he feels his son isn’t getting the respect he deserves. The conversation around Shedeur just got a whole lot more intense, and it’s far from over.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.