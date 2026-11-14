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Every single Evansville-area team still standing got knocked out of the IHSAA state tournament this weekend, losing their regional championship matchups. It’s the first time since 2016 that this corner of Indiana won’t have a single team advancing to the semi-state round, and man, the average margin of defeat wasn’t even close by the final whistle, despite some games hanging tough for a half. Talk about an anticlimactic end to the season for these squads.

The Crushing Regional Knockouts

Let’s dive into how it all went down, because this scenario, while always possible, still feels like a gut punch. In Class 5A, No. 10 Castle fell hard to No. 3 Bloomington South, 38-14. Castle’s offense completely evaporated in the second half, managing a measly 23 total yards. They just couldn’t stop the Panthers’ air attack, led by quarterback Duncan Combs, who went off for 304 yards passing and three touchdowns, plus two more scores on the ground. Castle’s Sawyer Winsett tried to keep them in it with 109 passing yards and two touchdowns, but the momentum was all South’s.

Over in Class 4A, No. 11 Heritage Hills ran into a brick wall with No. 4 East Central, losing 35-7. The Patriots had a rough night filled with missed opportunities, including a long touchdown wiped out by a penalty on the first play and getting stonewalled inside the 10-yard line right before halftime. East Central absolutely dominated on the ground, with Ryan Minges racking up 229 rushing yards and Chase Marsh adding another 126. Heritage Hills tried to counter through the air, with Micah Toler hauling in 10 catches for 140 yards, but with negative-3 rushing yards, their offense was too one-dimensional to truly threaten. Quarterback Tyce Winchell threw for 207 yards and a touchdown, but also had an interception while playing defense.

Dominance, Upset, and a Runner-Up’s Rampage

The Class 3A game delivered the only upset of the weekend, with No. 4 Indian Creek taking down No. 1 Memorial 31-28 on Friday. Memorial had an incredible 12-0 record going into this one, but Indian Creek owned the second half on the ground, with Paxton Walters leading the charge with 109 rushing yards. Memorial’s Geno Aimone had a monster game with 166 total yards and three scores, but they just couldn’t wrestle the lead away from Indian Creek in the clutch.

Then there was the Class 2A battle, where No. 1 Brownstown Central, the defending state runner-up, absolutely steamrolled No. 9 North Posey 63-28. This game got out of hand fast in the second half, leading to a running clock by the fourth quarter. Brownstown’s offense was unbelievable, piling up an unofficial 569 total yards, with a mind-boggling 466 of that coming on the ground. Kye Trueblood, Brock Dean, and Lindan Lanier each punched in multiple touchdowns, showcasing their depth. North Posey was down 35-21 at halftime and, despite a great effort from quarterback Carter Schickel (272 yards and two touchdowns passing) and Cade Mauck (175 rushing yards and two scores), they just couldn’t hang with Brownstown’s relentless attack, especially against a defense that had only allowed 47 points through 12 games before this one.

Man, what a wild and ultimately heartbreaking way for Southwestern Indiana’s high school football season to end. All five teams fought hard, but the regional championship round proved to be an impenetrable wall this year. It’s a tough pill to swallow, knowing no local squad will be moving on to the semi-state. Here’s to these teams regrouping and coming back even stronger next year, because that sting of November 14th is gonna last a while.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.