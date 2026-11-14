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The Seattle Seahawks are heading into their bye week at a solid 6-4, looking to vanquish the Las Vegas Raiders before their break. But for real gridiron purists, the most important North American football game this Sunday isn’t in the NFL, it’s taking place north of the border at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta. The 113th Grey Cup, the CFL’s championship, is going down, and guess what? There are a couple of names involved that will sound familiar to anyone who’s *really* dug into our Seahawks’ preseason and training camp over the years. We’re talking about former Seattle hopefuls making noise on a seriously big stage, even if they never saw a regular season snap in the green and blue.

Joel Dublanko: The Aberdeen Native Chasing a Championship

First up, representing the Edmonton Elks, we’ve got linebacker Joel Dublanko. This dude is a native of Aberdeen, Washington, which already makes him one of our own! Thanks to his grandparents and father, he counts as a Canadian domestic player, not an import, which is pretty cool. Dublanko was with the Seahawks’ preseason roster back in 2022, primarily working on special teams and battling for a reserve linebacker spot. He had some spring football stints before the CFL snapped him up as the top Canadian draft pick in 2024, and he hasn’t looked back since. This year, in 2026, Dublanko has been making plays, recording a couple of sacks, some fumble recoveries, and even an interception. If you’re a BC Lions fan, you’re probably sick of seeing this guy by now. The Elks are hungry, chasing their first Grey Cup title since 2015, and Dublanko is a key piece in their fight.

Jonathan Sutherland: Montreal’s Most Outstanding Rookie

On the other side of the field, playing for the Montreal Alouettes, is defensive back Jonathan Sutherland. Remember him? The former Penn State standout looked like a classic Pete Carroll/John Schneider undrafted free agent gem when the Seahawks signed him in 2023. He put in a solid preseason, but didn’t quite make the roster, eventually returning to the practice squad after an injury settlement. Seattle let him go before the 2024 preseason, and he bounced around with the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders before finding his way back to his home country with the Alouettes. And what a find he’s been! Sutherland was just named Montreal’s Most Outstanding Rookie for his incredible contributions on special teams, even ranking among the CFL’s league leaders in special teams tackles. The Alouettes have something to prove, too; they’re looking for redemption after losing last year’s Grey Cup to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, where a fumbled possible tying TD at the goal line cost them the championship.

This Sunday, while our Seahawks are prepping for their next battle after the bye, these two former hopefuls are playing for the biggest prize in Canadian football. Dublanko’s Elks want to end a championship drought, and Sutherland’s Alouettes are clawing for redemption. It’s awesome to see players who once wore a Seahawks uniform, even if just for a summer, competing at the highest level and making such a huge impact. You gotta root for guys who give it their all, no matter where they end up.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Field Gulls.