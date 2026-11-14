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Ohio State finally snapped their two-game losing streak, beating Northwestern 28-19 on Saturday afternoon in Columbus. It wasn’t always pretty over the full 60 minutes, but after tough losses to USC and Indiana, getting back in the win column is all that matters. This victory marks their 36th in the last 37 matchups with Northwestern, and the 12th consecutive win over the Wildcats.

Smith’s Historic Day Keeps Heisman Hopes Alive

From the jump, it was clear what Ohio State’s game plan was: get the ball to Jeremiah Smith. On the Buckeyes’ first three drives alone, Smith hauled in seven passes. He even drew his first pass interference penalty of the season, setting up a scoring opportunity late in the second quarter. Smith wasn’t just catching passes, though, he was rewriting the record books in the first half. He shattered the Big Ten career receiving yardage record, blowing past Purdue’s John Standeford. Smith now sits at an astounding 3,875 career receiving yards, which also pushes him past Western Michigan’s Corey Davis for the most receiving yards by a player through their first three collegiate seasons. He’s the only Ohio State receiver to ever hit 3,000 career yards, and it looks like he’s on track to finish his college career with over 4,000 yards. When he snagged a 10-yard touchdown pass from Luke Fahey with just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter, extending Ohio State’s lead to 15 points, it wasn’t just any score. It was his 42nd receiving touchdown, making him the FBS receiver with the most touchdowns through his freshman, sophomore, and junior seasons. What a monster performance, keeping him firmly in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Bo Jackson Continues His 1,000-Yard Grind

While Smith was setting records, sophomore running back Bo Jackson was busy pounding the rock and working his way towards a second straight 1,000-yard season. Jackson crushed the 100-yard rushing mark for the third time in the last five games against Northwestern. He finished the day with a gritty 114 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. That 114-yard effort was his second-best performance this season, only topped by the 121 yards he racked up against USC. The defensive players, who have faced some flak recently, also stepped up big time on Saturday, showing a real rebound after weeks of criticism.

Ohio State now heads into their final road game of the regular season against Nebraska. With Jeremiah Smith dominating and making history, and Bo Jackson pushing for another 1,000-yard season, the Buckeyes will be looking to carry this momentum forward.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.