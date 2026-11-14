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Luke Littler just kicked off his Grand Slam of Darts title defense in Wolverhampton with a statement win, reminding *everyone* why he’s the reigning champ and the world’s number one. He absolutely flew past Beau Greaves, cruising to a 5-2 victory on the opening night, and honestly, it felt like he was just getting warmed up.

Luke Littler Is Here For History, Not Just Another Win

Talk about setting the tone! The 19-year-old phenomenon dropped a shocking seven 180s and finished with an average just under 110. Let that sink in. He wasn’t messing around. Littler practically sprinted to a 3-0 lead before Greaves even knew what hit him. While Greaves managed to put up a bit of a fight, threatening a comeback in that best-of-nine match, Littler calmly withstood it. This guy is a machine, plain and simple. He’s now on an insane 15-match unbeaten streak at the Grand Slam, and he’s not just defending a title, he’s chasing history. Only legends Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen have managed three successive titles here, and Littler is dead set on joining that exclusive club. You can feel the hunger.

“Still 100% Here”: Littler’s Focus and the Tourney’s Wild Start

Littler himself told Sky Sports he’s “happy with the win” and that he “needed to get off to a strong start” because Greaves was “fantastic.” You could hear the relief in his voice too, mentioning that the “past three or four majors haven’t gone well.” He got knocked out in the European Championship quarter-finals last month and was beaten in the semis at the World Youth Championships. But clearly, the practice has paid off. “I am glad I have shown it,” he said, and man, did he ever.

Meanwhile, the rest of the field is already seeing some fireworks. Luke Humphries, who just snagged the World Grand Prix title in October, got his campaign going with a win over Paolo Nebrida. But then there was a *shockwave*! Ross Smith, a two-time major winner, got absolutely stunned, losing 5-3 to youngster Rusty-Jake Rodriguez. Even the three-time champion Michael van Gerwen had to fight tooth and nail against English debutant Henry Coates, winning the deciding leg for a 5-4 victory. Gerwyn Price, Nathan Aspinall, Stephen Bunting, and Dutchman Gian van Veen also grabbed early wins, but all eyes are on Littler and whether anyone can stop this freight train.

The expanded tournament is just getting started, with a massive 48 group stage matches hitting the boards over the opening three days. Littler is here to stamp his authority, make history, and prove he’s not just the world number one but an all-time legend in the making. Can anyone stop his charge for that third successive title? The tournament just got a whole lot more interesting.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.