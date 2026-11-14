The Richland Rams are headed to the District 6 Class 2A championship, and they booked their ticket in the most heart-stopping way imaginable: a blocked field goal with seconds left on the clock sealing a wild 20-19 win over the Bellwood-Antis Blue Devils at Herlinger Field. After surrendering the lead with just over a minute to go, Richland roared back, regained control with 20 seconds left, and then watched Dominic Shank play hero, swatting away a 34-yard field goal attempt to send the Rams to the next round.

First Half Fury and Fumbles

Richland wasted zero time getting on the board, proving they came to play from the jump. On the third snap of the game, Jacob Regan launched a deep ball that Alex Bond hauled in, taking it 73 yards to the house. The Blue Devils struggled to find their footing early, getting set back by two key penalties and then fumbling the ball away after a long fourth down. They actually fumbled three times in the first half alone! Richland quickly capitalized on one of those Bellwood turnovers, with Regan connecting with Jamere Christian for a remarkable 35-yard touchdown catch over a defender. Bellwood-Antis eventually found a rhythm, with Bradyn Partner breaking free for a 27-yard touchdown run, but those early fumbles kept Richland out in front despite Bellwood’s effort.

Second Half Fight and Fourth Quarter Fire

Coming out of halftime, Bellwood-Antis looked like a different team, despite those first-half turnovers. They grabbed all the momentum, controlling the ball for around 20 minutes of the second half. Alex McCartney marched the Blue Devils down the field and scored from three yards out, but a bad snap on the extra point attempt kept Richland clinging to a one-point lead. The Blue Devils kept grinding, eating up 10 minutes off the clock on one drive, setting up a fourth-and-goal from the Rams’ two-yard line. But the Richland defensive line stood tall, stuffing McCartney in the backfield. The game intensified from there. Bellwood-Antis pounded the ball with their run game, and McCartney put the Blue Devils in the red zone, setting up an eight-yard touchdown run for Partner. With just over a minute left, Bellwood-Antis had the lead 19-14, but failed on the two-point try. Richland coach Brandon Bailey perfectly summed up the wild finish, saying, “So many ups and downs at the end of this fourth quarter.” Bellwood-Antis coach Nick Lovrich acknowledged the Rams’ playmakers, too, noting, “They got some playmakers and they made some big plays tonight.”

The Final, Heroic Stand

With their season on the line and just over a minute left, Richland didn’t panic. They regained the lead with a mere 20 seconds remaining on the clock. But Bellwood-Antis wasn’t done yet, quickly moving down the field to set up a potential game-winning 34-yard field goal. That’s when Dominic Shank stepped up, delivering the play of the game with a monstrous block that extinguished Bellwood-Antis’s hopes and sent the Rams roaring into the championship round. Bailey, clearly elated, celebrated the “gutsy performance by the Richland kids” and emphasized, “They made plays in the fourth quarter and we made plays, but we just made the last one.” What a way to clinch it!

Next up, the Richland Rams will play for the District 6 Class 2A championship. After a nail-biting semifinal like that, you know they’ll bring that same gutsy, fight-to-the-finish energy to the big game. It’s going to be epic.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.