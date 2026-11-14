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FAMU officially broke their losing skid this Saturday, November 14, 2026, wrapping up their home football schedule against Mississippi Valley State.

A Home Finale To Remember

This wasn’t just another game, folks. It was the Rattlers’ last home appearance of the season. Ending a tough run at home, in front of their fans, that’s exactly what you want to see. It showed some real grit when it mattered most.

Momentum Going Forward?

Taking on Mississippi Valley State, the big story is that the losing streak, the one that’s been hanging over them, it’s finally over. No matter how it went down, getting that monkey off their back is huge.

With their home schedule now in the books, FAMU will have to carry this momentum on the road for the rest of the season. Let’s see if they can keep that winning feeling alive.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.