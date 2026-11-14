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The MLB Players’ Association and the league owners are on a collision course, and veteran pitcher Jameson Taillon just laid bare exactly what he thinks is happening. With the current collective bargaining agreement expiring on December 1, things are getting seriously tense, and Taillon didn’t hold back, calling the owners’ latest PR push “comically bad” and a transparent attempt to “drive down salaries and put more money in the pockets of billionaires.” Yeah, he went there.

The Owners’ “Competitive Balance” Pitch

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred’s side of the aisle, via executive vice president of baseball operations Morgan Sword, has been trying to sell fans on a new vision: a salary cap and a salary floor. The league even posted a video on X, featuring Sword, trying to explain why this is supposedly good for baseball. Their argument? It’s all about competitive balance. Sword pointed out the clear payroll disparity between big-market and small-market teams, saying it’s harder for the smaller teams to win and that, over time, the teams spending more money are the ones winning more often. They’re pushing this narrative that a cap and a floor would somehow level the playing field.

Taillon’s Take: It’s About Billionaires, Not Baseball

But Taillon wasn’t buying it for a second. His reply to that league video was brutal and direct. “This is comically bad,” he wrote. “They’re being very careful and selective of what they’re saying/showing and how they’re delivering it. This is going to be ugly if they’re trying to sway fan/public support weeks before they even lock us out.” Taillon then cut straight to the chase, dropping the hammer: “At the end of the day, they want to drive down salaries and put more money in the pockets of billionaires. Nobody wins except them. Simple as that. It’s not about competition. It’s never been about competition for them, it just is a nice cover up.” Think about it: a salary cap would absolutely limit what players can earn, while simultaneously boosting franchise values and saving those big-market owners a ton of cash. A salary floor would technically force some teams to spend a bit more, but it wouldn’t even come close to balancing out the hit players would take from a cap. Taillon’s not alone in this sentiment; it’s clear many players feel the same way.

What This Means as December 1st Nears

So, with the CBA deadline looming on December 1, the two sides are still miles apart, especially on this core issue of a salary cap. Taillon’s unfiltered comments just peeled back the curtain on what many suspect is truly at stake: money for owners versus fair compensation for the players who make the game what it is. Based on the temperature right now, a lockout doesn’t just seem possible, it feels pretty much inevitable. Get ready, baseball fans, because things are about to get really ugly when that current agreement runs out.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.