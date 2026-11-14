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No. 15 Iowa is firmly in the College Football Playoff mix, soaring four spots in the rankings this week, as they get set to face the Purdue Boilermakers in a key Week 11 matchup. This is a huge game for the Hawkeyes, who are looking to keep their momentum going in the Big Ten.

Hawkeyes on Fire, Brown Leading the Charge

Iowa enters Kinnick Stadium with some serious swagger, riding a two-game winning streak that has everyone talking. First, they absolutely throttled Wisconsin, shutting them out for the second straight season in a dominant 30-0 performance. Quarterback Hank Brown was slinging it, racking up 222 passing yards and two touchdowns. Then, they took their show on the road to Northwestern and grabbed a solid 24-10 win, with Brown once again leading the way, rushing for a touchdown and throwing another. The dude is making plays, and the Hawkeyes are clicking. With a 7-2 record overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten, Iowa looks locked in.

Purdue’s Defense in Turmoil

Meanwhile, things are looking a little different on the other side of the field for the 3-6 Purdue Boilermakers (2-4 Big Ten). They just gave defensive coordinator Kevin Kane the boot after a brutal showing against Maryland, where they coughed up 27 second-half points in a 34-29 loss. That’s a rough spot to be in, especially heading into a game against a Top 15 team that’s playing for real stakes. Purdue’s defense needs to figure things out fast if they want to hang with Iowa today.

Kickoff is here, and the score sits at a clean 0-0. All eyes are on Kinnick Stadium to see if Iowa can keep their Playoff dreams alive or if Purdue, despite their recent turmoil, can pull off an upset. You know we’re locked in for every snap!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.