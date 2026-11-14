Tennis on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Aryna Sabalenka, the former WTA No. 1, publicly clarified an ugly on-court moment via Instagram that had the tennis world buzzing, but it couldn’t stop her tumble down the rankings. After a year-end tournament that definitely did not go according to plan, Sabalenka dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 in the WTA rankings on Saturday. What a fall from grace for a player who was recently at the top of the game.

The Viral Clip That Rocked the WTA Finals

This whole situation exploded during Sabalenka’s final round-robin match against Ukrainian veteran Elina Svitolina, which Svitolina ultimately won 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, sending her to the semifinals and kicking Sabalenka out of the tournament. The drama unfolded in the third set. An X account zoomed in on Sabalenka, showing her appearing to complain in Russian about “something involving Ukraine.” Lip-reading experts on the internet quickly speculated she was either saying, “Those f***ing Ukrainians, for f***’s sake!” or “That f***ing Ukrainian b****, for f***’s sake!” The clip went absolutely viral, putting Sabalenka under a massive microscope.

Sabalenka’s Apology: It Wasn’t About Svitolina?!

The backlash was so intense that Sabalenka felt she had to respond. She hit her Instagram story to address the situation directly. While she didn’t specify the exact words she used, she insisted the comment was aimed at a “small group of spectators who were aggressively cheering my mistakes,” not at Svitolina herself. Sabalenka then issued an apology, saying, “I was frustrated with a small group of spectators who were aggressively cheering my mistakes, and I reacted emotionally in the moment. That said, I should have handled my frustration differently, and I apologize to anyone I offended. Elina played a great match, and I wish her all the best for the rest of the tournament.” It’s worth remembering this happened in an emotionally charged atmosphere, especially for Svitolina, who had just announced her divorce from beloved French player Gael Monfils last month.

Tournament Troubles and a New No. 2

This WTA Finals debacle just caps off a rough patch for Sabalenka. She’s now sporting a 2-4 record since losing the US Open final to Rybakina, including a shocking first-round upset against Ann Li at the Wuhan Open. While Sabalenka struggles, others are seizing the moment. Less than two hours after Sabalenka posted her statement, Svitolina wrapped up a dominant 6-2, 6-1 win over 2026 Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova, pushing her into her first final at the tournament since 2019. She’s set to face French Open champion Mirra Andreeva, in another highly anticipated Russia-Ukraine match-up. It was Andreeva, the 19-year-old phenom, who actually leapfrogged Sabalenka for the No. 2 spot in the WTA live rankings by making it to the final. Andreeva showed incredible resilience in her round-robin match against Sabalenka, coming back from 4-1 down in the first set to win 11 straight games and an astounding 45 of the last 55 points. She’s now won eight straight sets at the WTA Finals, including a solid 6-3, 6-4 victory over Jessica Pegula in the semifinals.

So, while Sabalenka tries to explain away a hot mic moment, the WTA Finals moves forward with Svitolina and Andreeva battling for the title. Sabalenka, meanwhile, has a lot more than just her on-court behavior to clean up if she wants to get back to her former No. 1 glory.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.