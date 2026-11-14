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Lindy Duncan, after 222 career starts on the LPGA Tour without a single victory, is leading The Annika by one shot following a clutch, bogey-free round on a tough Saturday in Belleair, Florida. This isn’t just a routine tournament lead; Duncan is looking to finally break through, and she’s doing it in style.

The Grind of a Bogey-Free Saturday

Duncan absolutely nailed her plan on a cold, blustery Saturday. She played it smart, carding 17 pars on her way to a 1-under 69. Imagine the pressure, knowing you’re one round closer to that elusive first win, and you just keep grinding out pars. Her lone birdie came on No. 12, a sweet 7-iron to 18 feet. Then, to cap off a clean card on 18, she stared down a 50-foot putt over greens that looked more like “bunny slopes” with three ridges to navigate. She nearly canned it, then tapped in a 3-footer for par. That’s how you finish a round.

She openly admitted how brutal the day was: “Today was a really tough day with the wind. The greens firm up, so I was really just trying to hit the ball in spots where you could at least hit the green or have a reasonable chip.” She’s sitting at 13-under 197, and this is a player who made her Solheim Cup debut at 35. You can bet she’s hungry for this.

Pelican Golf Club Chews Up the Competition

Pelican Golf Club’s greens are no joke, and with some of the pins in their toughest positions, it was a battle out there for everyone else. Hye-Jin Choi, who was tied with Duncan for the lead, crumbled on the 18th, missing the green left and taking a bogey to shoot 70. Carlota Ciganda, another co-leader heading into Saturday, had a brutal day with five three-putts, including on 18. Duncan even said seeing Ciganda’s putt on 18 helped her own, noting Ciganda hit it harder and it didn’t go far past.

The 18th hole was especially nasty, playing straight into the wind. Duncan, who hit an 8-iron there on day one, had to pull out a 5-wood from 192 yards on Saturday, unsure if it would even clear the water. Minami Katsu actually put two in the drink on 18, ending her round with a triple bogey and a 75. Even Nelly Korda, who could qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame with a win, wasn’t immune to the course’s bite. She three-putted down the ridge on 18 for a bogey and a 71, putting her six shots back. Korda also took a double bogey on the sixth after going over the green and had to aim towards the fourth tee box just to get back in play on the par-5 seventh.

Meanwhile, other players made their move. Yuri Yoshida, fresh off her first LPGA title, shot a 67 and is two shots back. Ina Yoon from South Korea is three behind with a 69, and double-major winner Haeran Ryo fired the Saturday-low 65, jumping from eight shots back to four behind. But it wasn’t easy for everyone; Mimi Rhodes and Brianna Do both failed to break 80.

Sunday is set to be dry with firmer greens, which means this final round is going to be a true test. Duncan’s got to hold off a pack of hungry players, and not just for her first win. She’s also fighting for eligibility in next week’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, an event for the top 60 players. This isn’t just about a win; it’s about making a statement for the rest of her season.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.