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No. 9 Tennessee battled through significant quarterback drama to defeat Texas A&M 22-7 on Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station, moving their season record to a strong 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the SEC. The Vols had to fight back, too, as the Aggies actually held a 7-6 lead at halftime in front of 108,504 fans.

Quarterback Chaos Turns to Freshman Fireworks

The Vols’ starting sophomore quarterback George MacIntyre was grinding it out early, completing 13-of-17 passes for 109 yards. But in the second half, things got tense when MacIntyre went down with a knee injury. Enter freshman Faizon Brandon, who had to step up on the road in a big SEC game. And did he ever. Brandon completed his lone pass attempt for five yards, but it was for a touchdown to tight end DaSaahn Brame in the fourth quarter, a crucial score that put Tennessee firmly in control. Not only that, Brandon showed off his wheels, adding 36 rushing yards on six attempts. This kid made a statement.

Ground Game and Special Teams Deliver

While the quarterback situation was center stage, Tennessee’s ground game was lights out. Running back DeSean Bishop absolutely rumbled for 97 rushing yards on a whopping 34 attempts, leading the team. Javin Gordon was right there with him, adding 78 yards on 11 carries. In the receiving corps, Braylon Staley led the Vols with four receptions for 34 yards, but the team took another hit when wide receiver Mike Matthews, who had two catches for 42 yards, suffered a leg injury in the second quarter and left the game on crutches. Talk about playing through adversity. Kicker Cooper Ranvier was a machine, too, converting all five of his field goal attempts, including a long of 44 yards. Every one of those points counted.

Defense Clamps Down, Eyes on What’s Next

The defense played its part in shutting down the Aggies in the second half, with TJ Metcalf and Dejuan Lane each snagging an interception. That’s how you turn a halftime deficit into a dominant win on the road. This No. 9 Tennessee squad is showing some serious grit, especially with a freshman quarterback coming in cold and delivering a touchdown pass when it mattered most. They’re proving they can win even when things get chaotic.

Next up, Tennessee will host LSU on November 21 at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST, and you can catch the action on ABC or ESPN. After a gutsy road victory that saw a freshman step up and deliver, the Vols are riding serious momentum into a huge conference matchup. Can they keep this incredible run going at home? You bet your bottom dollar we’ll be watching.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.