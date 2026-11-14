Jonathan Loáisiga is officially drawing serious attention on the free agency market, with ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reporting on Saturday that five MLB teams are in on the right-handed reliever. This isn’t just a few whispers, folks, this is a full-on pursuit.

Loáisiga’s Incredible 2026 Run and His Past

What’s got everyone so hyped for Loáisiga? Just look at his 2026 numbers: he wrapped up the season with an absolutely filthy 2.42 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP across 67 games. That’s a workhorse showing up and dominating. This guy can pitch. He spent the 2026 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, which was a change after spending his first eight seasons in the majors with the New York Yankees. He’s got the experience and he just put up the kind of season that makes GMs drool.

The Teams Lining Up

So, who’s in the hunt for this bullpen ace? It’s a heavy-hitting list. The New York Yankees, his old club, are reportedly interested, which makes you wonder if they regret letting him walk. Then you’ve got their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets, also in the mix. Add in the Philadelphia Phillies, the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, and you’ve got a genuine bidding war brewing for a guy who just proved he’s elite.

This article is going to be updated soon with more info and analysis, so keep your eyes peeled, because the Loáisiga sweepstakes are just getting started.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.