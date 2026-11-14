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Tennessee football pulled off a huge 22-7 road win against Texas A&M on November 14, outlasting the Aggies despite a brutal rash of injuries and absolutely staying in the hunt for a College Football Playoff bid. The No. 9 ranked Vols are now 8-2 overall, 5-2 in the SEC, and they relied on their classic winning formula: a punishing run game, an iron-clad defense, and an uncanny ability to close out games when it matters most. They dropped 19 unanswered points on A&M, completely shutting the door.

Grit and Goals: The Kicker and The Comeback

Talk about digging deep! This team was seriously shorthanded before even stepping onto Kyle Field. They lost sack leader Tyree Weathersby to a knee injury, starting guard Nic Moore was out sick, and playmaker running back Daune Morris suffered a broken leg in a car wreck. Then, during the game, star wide receiver Mike Matthews went down with an apparent leg injury. Most teams would fold, right? Not these guys. They stared down all that adversity and still grabbed a massive road victory. It was a follow-up to their Top 10 win over Kentucky, and this squad is surging hard in the CFP race.

And how about Cooper Ranvier? The guy was a machine! He notched a career-high five field goals, booting them in from 23, 27, 30, 32, and 44 yards. When the offense needed points and couldn’t punch it all the way in, Ranvier was money every single time. That’s clutch performance under pressure, no doubt about it.

Freshman Fire Under Center Ignites the Offense

The quarterback situation got wild in the third quarter. George MacIntyre, who had been making his fifth straight start, limped off the field with what looked like a minor knee injury. Before that, MacIntyre was playing it smart, going 13-of-17 for 109 yards and completing his first 10 passes to get the Vols into the red zone twice, even if they settled for those field goals. He was doing his job, but the team clearly needed a different gear.

Enter freshman Faizon Brandon, and man, did he deliver! He came in and immediately provided that extra dimension with his legs. We’re talking quarterback draws, zone-read plays, and speed options that Texas A&M just couldn’t handle. Then, to really seal the deal, he tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end DaSaahn Brame in the fourth quarter, pushing the lead to a comfortable 16-7. That’s a huge moment for a freshman stepping into a tough road game.

Brick Wall Defense Dominates Kyle Field

While the offense adapted, the defense absolutely came to play. They brought their overpowering style on the road to Kyle Field, holding Texas A&M to just 7 points, and making it the sixth time in seven SEC games that they’ve kept an opponent to 20 points or less. That’s incredible consistency!

The Aggies could barely move the ball, gaining a measly 179 yards of total offense for the entire game. Get this: Texas A&M didn’t even pick up a first down in the second half until there were about six minutes left in the game. Their quarterback, Marcel Reed, was under siege all night, getting harassed into super inaccurate throws. He completed only 9 of 22 passes for 71 yards and coughed up one interception to TJ Metcalf late in the fourth quarter, which pretty much sealed the win. Dejuan Lane even added another interception off backup quarterback Brad. This defense is no joke, and they traveled to College Station ready to lock it down.

What’s next for the No. 9 Vols? They were No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings, projected to host a first-round game, and this win will only strengthen their case. The new CFP rankings drop on November 17, and the stakes are clear: if they beat No. 22 LSU on November 21 and then Vanderbilt to finish the regular season at 10-2, they’ll be cruising into the playoff. Lose one, and that path narrows significantly. So, get ready for a huge showdown against LSU at Neyland Stadium on November 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. This team is on a mission!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.