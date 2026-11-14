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The Islanders just snagged a much-needed, feel-good win in Los Angeles, with a solid, balanced scoring effort, not just leaning on the usual heroics. That’s big, especially when you need to shake off the rust. Now, they’ve got to finish this road trip strong in Anaheim, because two points tonight against the Ducks would mean five out of six on the trip, and that’s the kind of momentum you can actually build on.

Islanders Need to Build on This Win

Look, one win is awesome, but the real talk is the Islanders need more than just a single victory “in a row.” We’ve heard it discussed, like on the Island Ice podcast with Casey Cizikas and Matthew Kessel, that this team can’t just expect Ilya Sorokin to stand on his head every single night. They need that consistent, all-around effort, and that balanced scoring is exactly what we just saw. Fingers crossed Victor Eklund keeps his game going too, because every guy contributing matters.

And speaking of history, Bryan Trottier’s podcast is dropping some real talk. He’s letting us in on what it was like to see all his dynasty buddies get traded or waived, how going to Pittsburgh and teaming up with Mario Lemieux was like a new lease on life for him. It’s a tough contrast when he talks about Clarke Gillies’ post-Isles life. And for any player, the decision to retire, man, that’s heavy stuff.

League Buzz and Bruises

Across the league, things are always wild. Daniel Briere is out here contradicting Kevin Weekes’ report that Matvei Michkov wants out. Then you’ve got Connor Bedard insisting the Blackhawks are “100%” behind their coach Jeff Blashill. It’s always a saga, right?

Elsewhere, we’re hearing rumblings about Michkov again, Erik Karlsson potentially as a rental, and more. Wild GM Bill Guerin praised Danila Yurov, but he wasn’t denying he’s thrown him into trade offers for Dylan Larkin. And the constant Quinn Hughes questions? Those just don’t ever seem to end.

Then you’ve got the Sedin twins, legends, saying they’re sick and sleepless over the Canucks’ brutal start. Oof. That’s gotta sting for them and for that fanbase. On the injury front, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar both had to leave the Avalanche game against the Senators with injuries. That’s a huge blow for Colorado, no doubt. At the quarter mark of the season, the Leafs know they need to get better, and honestly, don’t we all? Justin Bourne’s talking about big themes like player empowerment, and how tearing down a roster is the easy part, but actually rebuilding? That’s the real grind.

The Islanders need to take that momentum from LA and absolutely crush it in Anaheim. They’ve got the chance to make this road trip a statement. And hey, while the rest of the league is dealing with all this drama, our own Seattle Kraken just had a rough one, falling 5-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes. That’s a tough pill to swallow, but you know Matty Beniers, Jordan Eberle, Vince Dunn, and the entire crew are already looking ahead. We shake it off, and we come back stronger. Let’s go Kraken!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Lighthouse Hockey.