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After a wild few days that flipped the entire script, Jeremiah Smith is officially back as the favorite to hoist the 2026 Heisman Trophy, shaking up a race that just lost one contender and saw another drop hard. It’s a completely different board than what we were staring at just a week ago, and if you blinked, you probably missed it.

The Heisman Shake-Up No One Saw Coming

Look, we all remember Fernando Mendoza’s insane 2025 season at Indiana. Unblemished 16-0, national championship, the Heisman, then first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Raiders. That was an impossible act to follow. Coming into this week, the 2026 Heisman race felt like a tight, three-way brawl between Darian Mensah, Jeremiah Smith, and Malachi Toney. They were bunched up so close after Week 9, you couldn’t breathe. But then, *boom*, everything changed.

First, Malachi Toney dropped off the odds board completely. A high ankle sprain needed surgery, just like that, his season and Heisman hopes are done. Absolutely brutal. Then, Smith’s Buckeyes went and lost their second straight game on Saturday. As if that wasn’t enough drama, Notre Dame pulls off a massive upset against No. 1 Miami, blowing the whole thing apart. Suddenly, a new favorite vaulted to the top, and we’ve got a whole new leaderboard. Here are the updated Heisman Trophy odds from FanDuel Sportsbook as of November 8:

* **Jeremiah Smith:** -140

* **Darian Mensah:** +550

* **CJ Carr:** +700

* **Drew Mestemaker:** +1200

* **Devon Dampier:** +2200

Smith’s Record-Breaking Comeback Is Real

Man, Jeremiah Smith is an absolute machine. This guy stands alone atop the Big Ten record books. He’s already got 42 career receiving touchdowns, passing Braylon Edwards for the most in conference history. Plus, he owns Ohio State’s career records for receptions and receiving yards. But Saturday? That was something else. In No. 20 Ohio State’s 28-19 win against Northwestern, Smith went out and broke former Purdue wide receiver John Standeford’s record for Big Ten receiving yards. He hauled in a ridiculous 11 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, pushing his career total to a mind-blowing 3,875 receiving yards.

His path wasn’t always clear, though. When quarterback Julian Sayin got injured against Indiana in Week 7, things got tough. The Buckeyes dropped their next two games with backup Luke Fahey under center, and Smith’s Heisman odds slid all the way to third. But this Saturday, we saw that connection with Fahey getting stronger. After that stellar performance in a winning effort, Smith shot right back up to the favorite at -140. He is seriously trying to become the first wide receiver to win this award since DeVonta Smith did it in 2021. This dude is on a mission.

Mensah And Carr Are Still In The Hunt, Barely

Darian Mensah had his own drama. He threw for 382 yards and a touchdown in No. 7 Miami’s win over Duke, looking sharp. But then, the Hurricanes took their first loss of the season, falling to No. 5 Notre Dame in Week 10, bringing their record to 8-1. That defeat, which happened without his “Heisman-worthy” wide receiver Malachi Toney, saw Mensah’s odds fall behind CJ Carr. Talk about a gut punch. But this Saturday, Mensah proved he can still be efficient without Toney. He boosted his season totals to 3,076 passing yards and an ACC-best 29 touchdown passes, which was enough to jump back above Carr for second place with +550 odds.

CJ Carr, meanwhile, is still hanging in there. He completed 29 of 40 passes for 319 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions in Notre Dame’s win. That’s a solid stat line, and he’s still very much in the conversation at +700.

What a rollercoaster! With Smith tearing up the record books and Mensah fighting to stay in it, this Heisman race is officially must-watch TV. We’ve got a few more weeks to go, and after the drama of the last few days, who knows what’s coming next! Get ready for some more fireworks.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Fox Sports.