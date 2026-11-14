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Landry Kiffin absolutely stole the show on social media, rocking a stunning yellow minidress for LSU’s 2026 home finale against the No. 6 Texas Longhorns. This wasn’t just any game-day fit, it was a whole vibe, dropped just hours before kickoff on Saturday night.

She Owns the Sideline, and Now TikTok

Landry, daughter of LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, has been a fixture on the sideline all season long, but for the final home game at Tiger Stadium, she brought out all the stops. She hit TikTok, where she’s got over 223,000 followers, to reveal her show-stopping look. The dress was bright yellow, featuring a back cutout and some sheer netting. It was undeniably perfect for a primetime game under the lights, designed to turn heads when the Tigers were in the spotlight. Her outfit reveal and transition video, complete with different audio, gave everyone a good peek at the fit for Saturday night.

Primetime Showdown with Stakes on the Line

This wasn’t just about the fashion, though. The game itself was a massive primetime showdown, with the No. 6 Texas Longhorns facing off against the No. 21 LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. ABC rolled out its A-team for the broadcast, with Chris Fowler on play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit as analyst, and Holly Rowe working the sideline.

Kickoff between the Longhorns and Tigers was set for 7:30 p.m. ET. While the teams were getting ready to battle on the field, it was clear Landry’s pre-game style had already notched a win off the field. We’re all still waiting for that more detailed look at her signature style on Instagram later this weekend, because you know it’s coming!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.