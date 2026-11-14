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Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka had to issue a public apology after an on-court outburst during her WTA Finals loss to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina went completely viral. The video, making rounds online, showed Sabalenka reacting emotionally, leading to an Instagram story clarifying who her frustration was *really* aimed at.

Sabalenka’s Target Wasn’t Her Opponent

Turns out, the fire wasn’t directed at Svitolina at all. Sabalenka clarified on Saturday that her “comment was not directed at Elina.” Instead, she was “frustrated with a small group of spectators who were aggressively cheering my mistakes.” She admitted she “reacted emotionally in the moment” and acknowledged she “should have handled her frustration differently,” offering an apology “to anyone I offended.” It is clear she knew she crossed a line.

Svitolina Dominates, Extends Handshake Snub

The apology came after a tough group stage match on Friday night, where Svitolina battled back for a commanding 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory at Indian Wells. Sabalenka had managed to tie the match in the second set, but Svitolina absolutely closed it out with a dominant deciding set, securing her spot in the WTA Finals semifinals. This win was huge for Svitolina, not only sending her to play Linda Nosková in Saturday’s semifinals but also snapping a five-match losing streak against Sabalenka that had stretched all the way back to the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open. Following the match, the two competitors did not shake hands. Svitolina, like other Ukrainian tennis players, has declined to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian competitors since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Elina Svitolina is now set to face Linda Nosková in Saturday’s semifinals. The stakes are massive, with a spot in the WTA Finals championship on the line.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.