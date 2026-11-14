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Texas A&M is facing a staggering $56.4 million buyout for head coach Mike Elko if they decide to fire him on December 1, 2026, a figure that is now the crushing backdrop to a season that has completely gone off the rails. This isn’t just a big number, it’s the second-highest buyout in college football history, only eclipsed by the record $77 million A&M paid to Jimbo Fisher in 2023. What a brutal financial deja vu for the Aggies, right?

The Aggies’ Nightmare Season Just Keeps Getting Worse

You want to talk about a freefall? Texas A&M is living it. This 2026 season has been an absolute disaster, a proper hangover from their College Football Playoff appearance. They just took their third straight loss, falling 22-7 to Tennessee at home in Week 11, even after holding a 7-6 lead at halftime. That puts them at a dismal 4-6 overall and a jaw-dropping 1-6 in the SEC, dead last in the conference. The once-heralded Mike Elko, who was supposed to be the savior of Aggieland, is now squarely the scapegoat in just his third season. And honestly, the numbers don’t lie. Their offense has been nonexistent, failing to crack 10 points in four of the last seven games. You can hear the “12th Man” wondering if it’s time for a complete reset.

Bowl Hopes Fading, Buyout Bills Piling Up

The outlook for even reaching a bowl game looks bleak, which would be an absolutely brutal blow. They are just one loss away from being eliminated from bowl eligibility, a fate not seen for a CFP team the following season since TCU in 2023. It’s a huge step backward. Their schedule isn’t doing them any favors either, with season-ending matchups against old rivals Oklahoma and Texas on the horizon. This team is spiraling, and the pressure is mounting. The problem is, with Elko’s base salary hitting $10.7 million and that monstrous buyout hanging over their heads, any move A&M wants to make on the coaching carousel will come with a nearly unprecedented price tag. It’s a situation that would make any athletic director sweat.

The Aggies finish their season trying to salvage anything they can against Oklahoma and Texas. But really, the question isn’t just about bowl eligibility anymore, it’s about whether Texas A&M can afford to fix the mess they’re in. That $56.4 million might keep them stuck for a while.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.