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Oklahoma football is pulling out all the stops to pack Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium against Ole Miss this Sunday, November 15, after a wild schedule debacle. Free tickets for all students, $2 beer and concessions, and even more free tickets to future Sooners events like their men’s basketball game against Syracuse in December are on the table.

The FAA Ground Stop That Blew Up The Schedule

This whole mess started with an FAA ground stop on November 13, all thanks to a safety issue with air traffic control that lasted for hours. Ole Miss couldn’t even get to Norman on time for the original 4:15 p.m. ET kickoff on November 14. You gotta feel for Oklahoma’s athletic director, Roger Denny, who called the whole thing “unfair” to his student-athletes. And get this: the SEC, instead of finding a better solution, threatened to make Oklahoma forfeit if they didn’t agree to move the game to Sunday at 1 p.m. ET! Livid doesn’t even begin to cover how Oklahoma fans and administrators feel about Ole Miss’s travel issues. This whole unfortunate series of events means this is the ONLY college football game playing nationally on November 15, even though plenty of other programs faced similar travel woes. It’s not just football either, Oklahoma volleyball against Vanderbilt and wrestling against Penn State both got pushed to 7 p.m. ET, and women’s basketball versus Southern got bumped all the way to December 17. Talk about a domino effect!

Will $2 Beer And A Budding Rivalry Pack The House?

So, here we are, facing a Sunday afternoon game in November with heavy rain and cold temperatures expected. It’s clear Oklahoma wants to fill every single seat in Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Seriously, free tickets for students, two-dollar beer and concessions, discounted merch, and even free tickets to other Sooners events? That sounds like a dream for any college kid, even with the lousy weather forecast. But let’s be real, with the NFL owning Sundays, it’s going to be tough to get a full house for this rare college football Sunday showdown. Yet, there’s some real heat between these two fanbases, with both sides developing “quite the animosity” this week. That budding rivalry might just be the spark they need.

It’s going to be a wild Sunday in Norman, that’s for sure. With all these promotions and the bad blood brewing, can Oklahoma truly overcome the scheduling chaos and the weather to make some noise against Ole Miss? This rare Sunday afternoon showdown just might be one for the books, especially if that animosity boils over.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.