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The Detroit Lions have officially rolled into Munich, Germany, ahead of their Week 10 showdown with the New England Patriots, but while fans and legends are celebrating, General Manager Brad Holmes just dropped a major message that everyone in the league needs to hear. Forget the kegs Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson are tapping with owner Sheila Hamp, or Jameson Williams’ McDonald’s tour across the pond. The real story is Holmes shutting down any talk of complacency, telling The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy that “Complacency doesn’t exist in our process” and, critically, “I never think it’s enough. No matter how talented our roster gets, it’s never enough. And once you think it’s enough, that’s when you’ll get beat.”

Holmes Pulls Back the Curtain on His Relentless Grind

You want to talk about setting the standard? Holmes’ mindset is exactly what you want from your front office leader. When asked about the trade deadline and accusations of being complacent, he flat out said they made moves because they liked a player on a deal. It’s not about being idle; it’s about being strategic. He literally said the trade deadline is “not any other different week” besides maybe more phone calls. He’s talking about working the phones and putting in the hours “all year. Like, we’re doing this stuff in August and September, October. We’re doing this all the time, year-round.” That’s not just talk, that’s the kind of 24/7 grind that builds a contender. He reinforced that nobody’s in a position to be complacent because if you ever think you’ve done enough, that’s when you’re going to get beat. Pure fire from the GM, telling it like it is and letting fans know the work never stops.

Accountability and Heart Define the Locker Room

It’s not just the front office setting the tone, though. The players and staff are stepping up, too. Left guard Christian Mahogany took full responsibility for an incident before the Week 9 win in Miami, saying, “It sucks what happened, but I have to grow up and stop breaking team rules. I let my teammates down, I let my organization down and it won’t ever happen again.” He apologized to the team this morning and is still slated to start in Germany. That’s real talk and the kind of accountability you love to see from a guy who owns his mistakes. Meanwhile, special teams coordinator Dave Fipp, the Lions’ Salute to Service nominee, delivered an absolutely touching tribute to veterans and mothers everywhere for their selflessness. He called it “a quality that we don’t emphasize in society today” and even admitted he’s “embarrassed” to be mentioned in the same breath as them. This team isn’t just about talent; it’s about character, too. And yeah, “Kegatron” is apparently loose in Munich, which sounds like pure chaos in the best way.

So, the Lions are in Germany, soaking up the international spotlight and getting ready to face the Patriots in Week 10. With Brad Holmes preaching relentless effort and players like Christian Mahogany showing real accountability, this team is clearly focused on bringing that same energy to the field. Let’s see if that “never enough” mentality translates into a big W across the pond!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pride of Detroit.