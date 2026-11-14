The baseball world is about to grind to a halt on December 2, 2026. This isn’t your typical offseason where big moves stretch throughout winter. Oh no, this year, with a lengthy lockout looming, we’re staring down a massive, urgent flurry of acquisitions, all before the final month of the year even gets here.

Lockout Looming: A November Sprint for Roster Moves

With the Milwaukee Brewers already crowned 2026 World Series champs, everyone’s attention is shifting. Before the players’ union and owners even sit down for those tough negotiations on a potential salary cap, November is turning into a hyper-speed version of the usual MLB offseason. Forget your leisurely Winter Meetings, execs won’t have that time to hash things out. With the very real chance this lockout could drag into spring, every team in the league is scrambling. They are trying to pack in as many roster moves as possible. It’s chaos, but it’s *our* chaos, creating this absolutely urgent, active “Hot Stove” all month long.

The Big Fish Swimming in Free Agency

So, who’s the biggest fish swimming in these chaotic waters? That has to be Tarik Skubal. This dude has been rumored for ages to have a legitimate shot at smashing Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s record, that staggering $325 million contract for a starting pitcher. Skubal, a two-time Cy Young winner, is almost certainly heading to a big spender. Could he even make a return to the Dodgers? That’s the chatter! But he is not the only superstar out there. We’ve also got sluggers Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki on the market, ready to rake. Plus, starting pitchers Michael King and Freddy Peralta are available. And then there’s Teruaki Sato, who absolutely dominated Japan’s Central League with a triple-crown. He is about to be posted to MLB clubs, and teams are lining up.

Trade Winds and Early Signings Heating Up

It is not just free agents making waves either. Keep your eyes peeled for names like Jarren Duran, C.J. Abrams, Mason Miller, and Zach Neto to pop up in trade rumors. Teams are not waiting around, folks. The Orioles and Diamondbacks are reportedly talking about a Ketel Marte swap. Marte, a three-time All-Star, has finished top-four in NL MVP voting twice and posted a .748 OPS last year. Over in Boston, the Red Sox just locked up NLCS MVP Jake Bauers on a four-year, $58 million deal. Bauers, 31, had a career-best 2026, hitting 26 homers and an .874 OPS. The Braves are shoring up their bullpen, signing reliever Evan Phillips to a three-year, $35 million deal. Phillips had a 2.36 ERA over 232 games with the Dodgers. And the Phillies? They are hunting outfield help, looking “intrigued” by Sato, Suzuki, and Arozarena. Even the Yankees are “looking closely” at Alec Bohm. It’s a feeding frenzy!

This November is shaping up to be an absolute sprint, not a marathon. With the clock ticking down to December 2, every single day counts. We’re gonna see more big names drop, more deals materialize, and more rumors fly as teams try to beat that lockout deadline. Keep refreshing, Seattle, because this Hot Stove is only going to get hotter!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.