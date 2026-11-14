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Oklahoma is practically giving away its stadium for Sunday’s game against Ole Miss, offering $2 beer, discounted concessions, and free tickets for students. The unprecedented move comes after a complete schedule debacle forced the game to be delayed on short notice, leading to serious animosity between the two programs and a stark warning from the SEC itself.

The FAA Ground Stop That Blew Up the Schedule

This whole mess started with a Federal Aviation Administration ground stop. On Friday, November 13, the FAA dropped a multi-hour ground stop due to a safety issue with air traffic control. That’s it. One safety issue, and suddenly Ole Miss couldn’t travel to Norman, Oklahoma, on time for their previously scheduled 4:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday, November 14. You can imagine the Sooners administration and fanbase: livid is an understatement. They watched as the game got pushed to Sunday, November 15, at 1 p.m. ET, making it the *only* college football game nationally that day, even though the ground halt impacted other programs across the country.

“Isn’t Fair”: The SEC’s Forfeit Threat and Sooners Chaos

Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny didn’t mince words. He called the whole situation “isn’t fair” to the school’s student-athletes. And get this: the SEC actually threatened to make Oklahoma forfeit if they didn’t agree to the new kickoff time! Can you believe that? A safety issue causing travel problems, and the SEC’s response is a forfeit threat. This schedule nightmare caused a ripple effect across the entire Oklahoma athletics department. The Oklahoma volleyball match against Vanderbilt and wrestling competition versus Penn State both got moved to 7 p.m. ET to accommodate the football game. Even the women’s basketball team’s game against Southern was rescheduled all the way to December 17. Talk about disruption.

A Hail Mary for Attendance and a Budding Rivalry

So, facing potential attendance woes, especially with NFL games underway and heavy rain and cold temperatures expected, Oklahoma decided to pull out all the stops. Besides the free student tickets and $2 beer, attendees also get free tickets to future Sooners sporting events, including the men’s basketball game against Syracuse in December. Plus, merchandise inside the stadium is discounted. They clearly want to pack the house. This whole week has really fanned the flames, with both fanbases developing “quite the animosity.” It’s a rare Sunday college football game, a unique set of promotions, and a rivalry that’s just starting to boil. You know they want that stadium loud, no matter the weather, no matter the logistical headache.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.