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LSU pulled off an absolutely wild 81-80 victory over No. 14 Gonzaga right there in Spokane on Saturday, a game that went down to the wire thanks to a cold-blooded last-second shot. Will Wade’s Tigers just snatched a win from a ranked opponent on their home floor in a comeback that will have Zags fans staring at the ceiling tonight.

The Zags Thought They Had It Locked Up

Talk about a gut punch. Gonzaga, playing at home, had a commanding 13-point lead in the second half. With less than eight minutes left on the clock, the No. 14 Bulldogs were up 68-55. You’d think that’s a safe lead, right? Nah. Will Wade’s Tigers weren’t having any of it. LSU went on a quick 10-4 run to slingshot themselves right back into the thick of things, and they did it with a straight-up barrage of 3-pointers. It was clear Gonzaga couldn’t put them away, and the momentum was shifting fast.

Donovan Dent Delivers the Knockout

The comeback culminated in one of those moments that makes college hoops so special. With only 12.7 seconds left, Gonzaga guard Davis Fogle missed a crucial free throw. LSU forward Saliou Niang grabbed the ball, brought it up the court, and dished it off to fifth-year guard Donovan Dent near the top of the arc. Dent, at 6-foot-2, had a monstrous 6-foot-11 forward Chauncey Wiggins guarding him. That’s a serious height disadvantage, but Dent got crafty, put the rock on a string, and created the space he needed.

Then, with just one second remaining on the clock, Dent pulled back and launched a step-back 3-pointer. Swish. It dropped in, giving LSU the 81-80 lead and effectively sealing the victory. Massamba Diop, Gonzaga’s center, could only reach up as Dent got the shot off. What a play, what a moment. That’s the kind of triple that breaks hearts and makes legends.

What a win for Will Wade and LSU! They just handed a ranked Gonzaga team a brutal defeat on their home turf. That’s the kind of buzzer-beater you replay all week, folks, a truly unbelievable finish.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.