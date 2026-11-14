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Mauricio Pochettino is out as USMNT head coach, heading to Manchester United, and look, the guy did some amazing work. He spent two-plus years building a deep, talented player pool and a strong squad culture for U.S. Soccer. You gotta respect that.

But let’s be real, a new manager is always gonna bring their own vibe, their own playbook, and definitely their own favorite players. And yeah, some guys who were on the outs? They are suddenly front and center again. We’re talking about the fellas who got locked out under Pochettino, the ones who were bafflingly sidelined. Now, with a new boss coming in, these guys are screaming for a fresh look, and a chance to prove they belong.

From the Cold to the Spotlight: Tessmann and Cardoso’s Time to Shine?

First up, Tanner Tessmann. Man, what a head-scratcher his situation was! This is a 25-year-old midfielder, right in his prime, playing for Lyon, one of the biggest clubs in France. You’d think he’d be a lock for the USMNT, but nope. He barely saw any meaningful minutes under Pochettino. He was building something solid, pulling in six straight caps in friendlies through late 2025 and early 2026 leading up to the World Cup, and then? Poof. Mysteriously left off the World Cup roster. Even worse, he stayed out of the squad for the first two international breaks of the 2030 cycle, all while he’s a regular starter for Lyon!

This dude is a strong passer and a decent defender. You just know a new coach is gonna give Tessmann a serious look, and he absolutely deserves a proper shot at earning a permanent spot. His absence felt inexplicable, and it’s time to fix that.

Then there’s Johnny Cardoso. His lack of playing time was a mix of terrible injury luck and just being low on Pochettino’s midfield pecking order. After absolutely killing it at Real Betis, he earned a massive move to Atletico Madrid back in 2025. He started in a squad role, sure, but he grinded his way into a starter at the Metropolitano! Despite all that momentum, he made just six appearances and only two starts under Pochettino, and he also missed out on the World Cup squad. Cardoso is a strong defensive No. 6 with a good passing range, and if a new manager wants to build their own lineup, you can bet Cardoso will be heavily in the mix. He’s proven himself at a high level, and it’s about time the USMNT sees it.

Yunus Musah: The Midfielder Who Needs a Reboot

And don’t forget Yunus Musah. This is wild: he went from being a first-choice star, someone we all thought was the midfielder for now and the future, to being totally forgotten faster than almost anyone else. At just 23, the kid already has 50 international caps! But he fell into obscurity at AC Milan, struggling with a weird mix of skill strengths and some definite struggles. His passing profile was apparently “far too risky” for Pochettino’s system, and that seemed to be the nail in the coffin. A new coach, a new system, might be exactly what Musah needs to get back to being the force we all know he can be. It’s a clean slate, and for a player with his talent and experience, that’s everything.

What’s Next for the USMNT?

Pochettino’s legacy of building a strong foundation is real, but now the slate is clean for a lot of players who were left out in the cold. The search for a new head coach is on, and whoever steps in has a huge opportunity to redefine this squad. For Tessmann, Cardoso, and Musah, this isn’t just a coaching change: it’s a second chance. It’s their moment to prove they should be at the heart of the USMNT’s next chapter. Get ready, because the competition for spots just got real.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.