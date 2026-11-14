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You won’t believe the goal Blackhawks goalie Spencer Knight gave up Saturday, November 14. Seriously, this was one of those plays you see maybe once a season, if you’re lucky. A total, utter fluke, and it cost Chicago big time.

When the Boards Decide the Game

Knight was just doing his job, skating behind the net to make a routine play on a Winnipeg Jets dump-in. We’ve all seen goalies do this a thousand times, right? Only this time, his stick, his trusty stick, got absolutely jammed into a tiny gap in the boards. Like, wedged in there. He couldn’t move it. He couldn’t play the puck. He was just… stuck. And while he was wrestling with his equipment, Jets forward Mark Scheifele swooped right in. He grabbed the puck, dished it perfectly to Kyle Connor, and boom. Goal.

A Wild Night for Scheifele, a Rough Night for Knight

Knight was scrambling, desperately trying to get back in front of the net, but it was too late. Connor buried it, cutting the Blackhawks’ lead to 4-2 at 18:01 in the second period. The Jets celebrated like crazy, and honestly, can you blame them? Meanwhile, Knight was still behind the net, yanking his stick out of the boards. The thing was standing upright the whole time! What are the odds? Talk about a moment for the highlight reel, but definitely not the kind Knight wants to see again. And get this: the public address announcer was in the middle of acknowledging Scheifele becoming the Jets’ all-time leading scorer just as all this went down. That goal and assist gave Scheifele a massive 931 career points with the franchise, passing Dale Hawerchuk’s 929. They recently combined stats from both versions of the Jets too, making that record even more legit. Crazy timing for an already insane play.

This is why we watch hockey, folks. One second, you’re making a routine play, the next your stick is part of the architecture and the other team is scoring. What a wild sport!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.